Forensic Fraud Research, Inc., a non-profit investigative firm, was established with the objective of gathering intelligence to combat white-collar crimes. Jan Mielke Schwartz, Ph.D., the President of Forensic Fraud Research, has dedicated three decades of her life to investigating and exposing white-collar organized crime, which has increasingly been found to fund terrorism. Through her work, she has identified the “Behavioral Characteristics and Personality Traits of the White-Collar Organized Criminal and the White-Collar Organized Community” which has become a trademark of her commitment to being a frontline warrior for truth and fairness.

Let’s take an in-depth look at the mission and vision of Jan Mielke Schwartz and the work carried out by Forensic Fraud Research, Inc. This article will explore how Schwartz’s background in education and psychology led to her career in forensic fraud research. Her work has blended into the realm of homeland security, denoting her dedication to help strengthen the country through intelligence-gathering efforts and research.

The Mission of Forensic Fraud Research

Forensic Fraud Research, Inc. was founded to identify, investigate, and expose white-collar crimes. The firm is comprised of skilled professionals along with state, local, and federal employees, and their main goal is to work towards strengthening the country by conducting intelligence-gathering efforts. They believe that white-collar crime and its links to money laundering and terrorism seriously threaten the very core of society. Through their research, they aim to provide law enforcement agencies with the information needed to further investigate, make arrests, and to prosecute white-collar criminals.

The firm operates on a not-for-fee basis. This approach allows Forensic Fraud Research to work with a diverse range of organizations, including law enforcement agencies, private companies, and other non-profit organizations, with the common goal of fighting white-collar crime.

Jan Mielke Schwartz’s vision of combating white-collar crimes is achieved through the mission of Forensic Fraud Research. Her extensive work in the field has led to an unparalleled understanding of the criminal mind, which has been utilized in a wide range of investigations and projects. This mission has had significant successes, including the identification and prosecution of white-collar criminals, and has led to establishing a safer society.

The Vision of Forensic Fraud Research

Forensic Fraud Research’s vision is to provide a safer and more just society by combating white-collar crime through intelligence-gathering efforts and research. The organization believes that by uncovering white-collar criminals’ behavioral characteristics and personality traits, they can gain a better understanding of and prevent such crimes from occurring in the first place.

In addition, Forensic Fraud Research aims to help strengthen the country by working with skilled professionals and state, local, and federal employees. They hope to make a meaningful contribution to society through their work.

As President of Forensic Fraud Research, Jan Mielke Schwartz has taken on extensive cases and projects involving white-collar organized crime, white-collar activity, and the white-collar organized community. Jan’s passion for justice and fairness has driven her to be a frontline warrior for truth, and her vision for the organization aligns with this passion.

Forensic Fraud Research aims to make significant contributions to the fields of intelligence and homeland security with a focus on understanding the psyche of white-collar criminals. The organization’s vision is to promote a society that treats everyone fairly and justly, where the public can have trust in the integrity of financial systems, institutions, and their local government.

Jan Mielke Schwartz’s Professional Experience

Jan Mielke Schwartz has extensive professional experience. She is the President of Forensic Fraud Research, a non-profit, not-for-fee investigative firm that specializes in combating white-collar crime. Jan’s passion for justice and equality led her to a career in forensic fraud research, where she works to strengthen the country through in-depth research and dedication to public service.

Prior to her work with Forensic Fraud Research, Jan was devoted to working with children and families for 17 years. She has taught a range of grade levels, including kindergarten, first grade, seventh grade, and eighth grade, coordinated a gifted program for middle school youngsters, and worked as a child counselor at a domestic violence shelter. She then received graduate training to become a family psychologist, but a discovery of some key evidence abruptly changed her career path.

Jan’s work in the industry has been remarkable to say the least. By conducting semi-structured interviews with over 650 victims, whistleblowers, alleged offenders, offenders, alleged offenders’ spouses and family members, witnesses, and bystanders, she has identified the behavioral characteristics and personality traits of white-collar organized criminals and the white-collar organized community.

Jan has provided information and data to numerous state and federal agencies, including the FBI’s High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Money-laundering Division in Manhattan, the National Science Foundation, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the CIA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and 19 other state departments, as well as various United States Attorney’s Offices.

The Work of Forensic Fraud Research

Forensic Fraud Research, Inc. is a non-profit investigative firm with a mission to strengthen the country by uncovering fraudulent activities and illegal financial schemes. Jan Mielke Schwartz is the only face associated with the firm. The team, composed of skilled professionals along with state, local, and federal employees, works diligently to investigate and to gather information regarding white-collar crimes, including organized crime, public corruption, and terrorism financing, as well as to provide intelligence-gathering efforts to law enforcement agencies.

As with all sources of information, the names of those who work in association with the firm are kept highly confidential.

With over 30 years of intelligence-gathering experience, Dr. Schwartz has conducted interviews with victims, whistleblowers, alleged offenders, offenders, and alleged offenders’ spouses and family members, witnesses, and bystanders, providing valuable information to numerous government agencies and departments.

Forensic Fraud Research’s work is essential in identifying and prosecuting those who engage in fraudulent activities and disrupt the economic stability of our communities and our country. Through their efforts, the firm aims to promote integrity, fairness, and transparency in the financial sector and within local government, as well as contribute to the protection of our nation’s security.

Takeaway

Behind every successful organization and every great professional, there is always a human story. For Dr. Schwartz, this story is that of an adventurous, transformational journey from being an elementary school teacher to becoming a frontline warrior for truth and fairness. Her work is a testament to the power of perseverance, hard work, managing risk, and the unwavering belief that positive change is indeed possible.

Through her non-profit investigative firm, Dr. Schwartz and her committed team work collaboratively to identify and expose the behavioral characteristics and personality traits of white-collar criminals and the white-collar organized crime community. Their efforts have led to significant breakthroughs in numerous state and multi-state investigations. The firm’s contributions have been recognized by various state and federal authorities, including the National Science Foundation, the FBI, the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS, the National Sheriffs’ Association, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The work of Forensic Fraud Research and Jan Mielke Schwartz serves as an inspiration to all who seek to make a positive impact on the world. Their mission and vision are a call to action for all of us to strive toward creating a better and more just society where truth, fairness, and integrity are the guiding principles.

It can be done.