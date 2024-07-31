More than a century ago, politician Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. married Rose Fitzgerald, the daughter of a former Boston mayor and a U.S. congressman. Joseph and Rose soon welcomed nine children — and gave birth to an American dynasty.

Today, the late Kennedy family patriarch, who served as a U.S. ambassador to the U.K., and his wife have nearly 80 great-grandchildren — and some of them are famous in their own right.

Find out how the most notable descendants of three of Joe’s most successful kids — President John F. Kennedy (who was assassinated at 46 in 1963), former U.S. attorney general and senator Robert F. Kennedy Sr. (who was assassinated at 42 in 1968), and Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy and her husband, Peace Corps founding director Sargent Shriver — are carrying on the family legacy.

The Schwarzenegger Children

JFK and RFK’s sister Eunice had one daughter, Maria Shriver, 68, who welcomed four kids with her ex-husband, movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, 77.

Patrick, 30 — who’s engaged to model Abby Champion, 27 — is an actor who will star in Season 3 of The White Lotus. Author Katherine, 34, is expecting her third child with her husband, actor Chris Pratt, 45. Georgetown grad Christina, 33, who also studied interior architecture at Parsons School of Design, wrote for Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand. The former Adderall addict, who works with the Special Olympics, also helped produce the 2018 Netflix documentary Take Your Pills.

Unlike his siblings, Maria and Arnold’s youngest son, Christopher, 26 — a University of Michigan graduate who reportedly studied psychology — has shunned a public life.

The Schlossberg Kids

In July, Vogue announced that John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg — who goes by Jack — will be its political correspondent going into the 2024 election. The 31-year-old Yale-educated son of JFK and wife Jacqueline’s daughter, Caroline, 66 (the current U.S. ambassador to Australia), and her husband, artist Edwin Schlossberg, 79, earned a law degree and MBA from Harvard and has dabbled in acting, appearing on a 2018 episode of Blue Bloods, but has political ambitions.

“I am inspired by my family’s legacy of public service,” he recently shared.

In 2022, sister Rose, 36, a Harvard and NYU grad who’s worked as a Hollywood production assistant and writer, was seen bussing tables at wife Rory McAuliffe’s Ojai, California, restaurant. Middle child Tatiana, 34 — an environmental author and journalist — has degrees from Yale and the University of Oxford. She wed her college sweetheart in 2017 and welcomed a son, Edwin, in 2022

Conor Kennedy

In 2012, Conor Kennedy was a high school student who dated music star Taylor Swift, 34. He’s now 30 and in a relationship with Brazilian singer Giulia Be, 24.

Getty

The son of RFK Jr., 70, took a break from Georgetown Law School in 2022 to secretly join Ukraine’s International Legion and spent two months fighting Russia. “[I] wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there,” he wrote on Instagram.

Joe Kennedy III

Like many in his family, Joseph Patrick Kennedy III — whose dad, Joe II, 71, is the son of RFK Sr., and wife Ethel, 96 — went into politics. The 43-year-old Stanford and Harvard Law graduate, who has a twin brother, Matt, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021 after working as a district attorney in Massachusetts.

The married dad of two and Peace Corps veteran is now a diplomat: In 2022, he was named U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs.