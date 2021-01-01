When it comes to A-listers who know how to party, the Kardashian-Jenner family definitely tops the list! Even with the coronavirus pandemic still affecting the U.S., the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars managed to kiss 2020 goodbye in style.

Based on social media, it looks like the famous bunch celebrated separately. Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, while Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson had a party of two at home! As for Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, they kept things low-key as well.

Prior to celebrating New Year’s Eve, all of the Kardashian-Jenner parents made sure to give their children the best holiday season ever. In fact, Kris, who is a proud grandmother to 10 kids, went all out this year … just ask her bank account! The KUWTK producer, 65, spent “around $500,000 just on toys” this Christmas, a source previously told Life & Style.

“Kris starts planning for Christmas every year in July,” the insider continued. “Everything she does for the kids she does custom. Because there are so many of them, she has her assistants start researching in the summer, reaching out to manufacturers [and] asking times on certain items.” Because 2020 was an especially difficult year, Kris focused on “really meaningful” gifts.

Not to discount Kris’ holiday spirit, but we have to admit, Travis Scott certainly made it a memorable Christmas for his daughter, Stormi Webster, whom he shares with Kylie. The “Goosebumps” rapper, 28, gifted the toddler a life-size Cinderella carriage complete with five Disney princess dresses — and a sign on the front that read “Princess Stormi” in the iconic Disney font.

Considering Stormi’s third birthday is just one month away, we’re excited to see how Travis and Kylie plan to top that! In years past, the 23-year-old cosmetics mogul and the “Wake Up” artist have thrown over-the-top parties with all of their friends and family in attendance.

Who could ever forget Stormi World and Stormi World 2? Unfortunately, that’s not an option this year. However, we have no doubt they’ll still come up with something incredibly special — just like the Kardashian-Jenners always do!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrating New Year’s Eve.