90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield found herself in a messy altercation with The Challenges’ Da’vonne Rogers on the Amazon Prime reality series The GOAT.

In a teaser for the Friday, June 21, episode, Paola, 37, confronted Da’vonne, 36, after she heard her say, “I thought you were stronger” in passing. “Well I’m here, I made it so far,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star clapped back. “So yes I’m f–king stronger.”

The interaction escalated after Da’vonne said, “You’re welcome,” which prompted the 90 Day Fiancé season 1 star to call her a “bitch.”

“Watch your mouth,” the MTV star firmly said standing face to face with Paola, raising her finger in the air.

“Be careful with that finger,” the Colombia native warned her competitor. “You need to learn how to lose.” The conflict intensified further as the two women continued to shout directly in each other’s faces.

Fellow The Goat competitor Jill Zarin was present to witness the drama, forcing her to ask The Bachelorette’s Joe Amabile for help breaking up the fight. “Joe, I need you to come here right now, move. I don’t want these girls touching each other. Break it up, right now,” the Real Housewives of New York alum, 60, said during the episode. In a private confessional, she added, “Day and Pao are arguing with each other. It’s escalating and it’s gonna get very ugly, very fast.”

Freevee

The clip cut as the Bachelor Nation alum, 38, walked into the room to break up the fight between Paola and Da’vonne. “This is totally insane,” Joe told the cameras. “It’s pure insanity.”

In the comment section, Paola stood firm in her stance but shared regrets about using the curse word. “Hate the game, not the player,” the TLC alum wrote. “Sorry for the b-word.”

Fans were also quick to have Paola’s back, writing, “Team Pao all the way!”

“Loveeeee that you didn’t bow down. You should have twisted that finger off,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Omg Pao you did awesome. Congrats on this last episode. You did awesome. I was rooting for you and knew you were going to get this.”

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Brittany Banks also chimed in to share an encouraging message about her franchise costar.

“You ate,” she wrote to which Pao replied back, “Just standing up for myself,” sending off the message with a red heart emoji.

The Goat is the first reality TV competition from Freevee, a streaming service included with Amazon Prime Memberships. The series debuted in May, showcasing 14 reality TV personalities from various shows like The Bachelor, The Challenge, and 90 Day Fiancé. They engaged in a range of mental and physical challenges, vying for the coveted title of “the greatest of all time” and $200,000.

The series was hosted by Daniel Tosh and season 1’s cast included Tayshia Adams, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Wendell Holland, Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards, Joey Sasso, Jason Smith and Lauren Speed-Hamilton.

New episodes of The GOAT air on Thursdays from May 9 through June 27.