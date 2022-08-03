Speaking her truth. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno slammed trolls who called her miscarriage with baby No. 1 her “karma” after the way she treated brother Pedro Jimeno‘s wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett).

The Dominican Republic native, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 3, to share a screenshot of the rude comment she received from a viewer. “Karma at its best, that’s why you lost your baby,” the anonymous account wrote. “Cuz even God knows you ain’t worth having a child.”

“People are really crazy, to refer to a baby that is not with me anymore, respect c—o!!” she wrote in response. In another slide, Nicole added, “They talk about karma, remember [that] you have friends, sisters, family! That can happen to anyone.”

The harsh comments follow the former Miss Dominican Republic contestant’s revelation that she learned she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Alejandro Padron.

“Stop talking s—t, I don’t care what they say about me, I never cared either,” the TLC star continued. “Now don’t mess with my baby.”

The youngest Jimeno sibling received major backlash from viewers following the Monday, August 1, episode where she slammed her brother’s wife for coming to the Caribbean island to speak with her mother, Lidia Jimeno, in an effort to mend her relationship with Pedro. “Why doesn’t he divorce that woman?” she complained to her mom. “There are plenty of women here, all kinds of women, better than Chantel.”

Earlier in the season, Nicole’s boyfriend traveled to the D.R. in an attempt to win her back after he was previously caught messaging other women. After the Brooklyn, New York, resident’s many pleas for a second chance, including a conversation with her best friend, Coraima Morla, the pair decided to give their relationship another shot — despite her family’s major disapproval. After the couple also tested the flame of their physical relationship following his trip, Nicole learned she was pregnant.

“In reality, I am going through a period of depression and anxiety,” she told producers after finding out the baby news. “My relationship with my mother is extremely bad. My relationship with my brother is terrible, we don’t even talk to each other. After finding out that I was pregnant, I felt very upset.”

Upon hearing about Nicole’s pregnancy, Alejandro pledged complete responsibility for their child, even if that meant having to get three jobs to have to support his little family.

“When I got the news that I was going to be a father, I was very happy,” he told producers, “I never thought that having a baby is going to get us together, but it’s something that is going to give us major happiness in our relationship.”

Unfortunately, not long after, Nicole learned she suffered a miscarriage. “One day, I get up and I see that I [started] to bleed more and more. I get to the clinic, and the girl doing the sonogram tells me, it had been lost,” she sadly detailed in a solo confessional.

“When she gave me the news that the baby didn’t make it, I was feeling terrible,” Alejandro explained in a confessional. “‘Cause I was ready to marry her and have a family with her, and she told me that she is ready to have that with me as well. So, it wasn’t easy for none of us.”

The Family Chantel airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.