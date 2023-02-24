Treat yourself! The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett bought a new car amid her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel, 32, took to Instagram on Friday, February 24, to share a video of her showcasing her new Mercedes Benz as Coi Leray’s “Players” played.

“Thanks Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta Northeast!” she captioned the video, which showed her posing next to the car by herself and with her family. The clip also included a closeup snapshot of the vehicle, which had a red ribbon placed on the hood.

The TLC personality made the major purchase nine months after Pedro, 31, filed for divorce after six years of marriage in May 2022.

During season 4 of The Family Chantel, which premiered in June 2022, fans watched the pair face several obstacles in their relationship.

One major issue came down to their disagreements over money. During an August 2022 episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Pedro explained that Chantel took money from their joint bank account just 24 hours after he moved out of their home and into an apartment amid their split.

“Chantel went to the bank. She swiped out all the money in our joint account,” he said, claiming that she took $256,000. “And left me [with] nothing.”

The reality star realized the money was gone when his debit card was declined when he was trying to buy items for his apartment. Pedro added that he checked the bank account information online and learned that his ex “swiped out everything.”

“She moved a cashier’s check. She got that check. She walked right [out] with it in her hands, with all that money,” he continued in a confessional. “I’ve been working hard for that money and she took it. She took it like it’s her money.”

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

The real estate agent added, “And you know what she tell me one day? She tell me, ‘One day, like, if you divorce me, you have to pay me because I bring you to the United States.’ And maybe she try to get her payment.”

Pedro also detailed the incident in his divorce filing, claiming that the Georgia native stole the money to spite him. He noted that he attempted to solve the problem, though was unsuccessful. After Pedro asked a judge to force Chantel to return their money back to the joint account, the judge refused to grant an emergency hearing. However, he assured the Dominican Republic native that there would be a hearing to resolve the dispute in the future.