The Challenge’s Olivia Talks Theo and Nurys Relationships

Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell are still dating after finding love on season 40 of The Challenge. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Olivia dished about the relationship, as well as where she stands with former best friend Nurys Mateo following their season 39 drama.

“We are still going strong!” Olivia, 32, confirmed, regarding her relationship with Theo, 33. “Who would’ve thought?! I usually dump them in a month.”

While the Love Island USA alum admitted that her castmates are always checking in to see if the relationship is still on, she added, “I’m just, like, living out of a suitcase [right now]. We just went to Cancun for three weeks together. He can’t come to the U.S. yet because he needs a visa. It’s a whole thing.”

Theo lives in the U.K. and was on his country’s version of Love Island in 2017. He then appeared on two seasons of The Challenge before an eye injury sidelined him for several years. Although Theo was on The Challenge: World Championship in 2023, this is his first time back on the flagship show since War of the Worlds 2 in 2019.

After filming ended, Olivia confirmed in June that she and Theo were an item. “He not only accepts but encourages me to be 100% myself,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m never TOO much or not enough. I [heart] him.” The reality star also revealed that she had already met Theo’s family and added, “We are just taking it day by day. But, we have some plans.”

Olivia made her Challenge debut on season 38, where she made it to the final and went home following a brutal injury during the competition. She then returned for season 39, where she was at the center of drama for failing to save Nurys, 29, one of her closest allies on the show, from elimination. The decision led to the fracturing of Olivia and Nurys’ friendship outside of the game, but they were both on the same team when they returned to the show for season 40.

“We did talk before [filming], but not much, to be honest,” Olivia admitted. “I think that we wanted things just to happen naturally this season. You can’t avoid it. We’re on the same team. I can’t say much, obviously, but we’re on the same team, so I guess I’m gonna sleep next to her every night. What am I gonna do? Avoid her? Ignore her? Also, I know what happened last season was just not my best self, so I am taking ownership of that. I only can do so much. I guess I just have to prove it to her.”

She also pointed out that Nurys is now a fan-favorite after becoming the underdog on season 39. “I’m not saying, by any means, I did her a favor. That’s crazy. But I will say, everything happens for a reason,” she continued. “It sucks on my end that I’m getting the backlash and negativity from it, but for her, look where it got her. She literally got second place, almost won the entire season. It sucks but, at the same time, there’s some beauty in what happened, I have to think.”

Fellow season 40 castmate Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio praised Olivia for what she brings to The Challenge as part of the newest era. “There’s certain people that are absolutely, 100 percent cut out for this show and Olivia is one of them,” he gushed. “She has all of the intangibles. She’s one of the grittiest human beings I’ve ever seen in my entire life. This girl literally shot herself in the face with a golf ball. She has that grittiness and that toughness, but she also has that fun-loving, party girl vibe. Her social game is ridiculous. The devil works hard, Olivia works harder. But she also knows what to do whether she’s doing it consciously or subconsciously to make good TV.”

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.