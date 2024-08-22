The Challenge’s Nurys Reveals She's Moving in With Horacio (Excl)

Exclusive The Challenge’s Nurys Says She’s Moving in With Horacio and Already Has Her ‘Exact Ring Picked Out’

Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez are gearing up to take the next step in their relationship! The Challenge stars – who found love on season 39 of the MTV show in 2023 – are doing “amazing right now,” Nurys exclusively tells In Touch.

“We hardly ever spend much time apart, but he’s in Austin, I’m in L.A. I am planning on moving to Austin with him,” Nurys, 29, reveals. “We’re kind of just taking the moving process a little bit slower just because both of our lives – and, more specifically, my life – has been so hectic that throwing in a move in the middle of all this would just be too much for both of us. But we’re just waiting for the right time.”

Once Nurys relocates to Austin, she says the plan is to “buy a house together” because they don’t want to rent a place. “That’s the goal,” she teases. “Hopefully once we have the place locked in, I’m getting my ring!”

MTV(2)

On the Wednesday, August 21, episode of The Challenge season 40, cameras caught Nurys pestering Horacio, 28, about when he was going to propose and joking that she couldn’t start having babies with him until they were married.

“I don’t even remember that conversation,” she laughs. “But I’m not surprised because, like, that conversation is such a real conversation that we have quite often. I’m just harassing him about, ‘Where’s my ring?’ And he just sits there and he just lets me be me. We already have the exact ring picked out and everything. It’s just a matter of when he decides to buy it.”

Nurys and Horacio were both cast on season 40 as part of era 4. The milestone season brought together players from all four eras of The Challenge, with era 1 consisting of players that got their start from seasons 1-10, era 2 including players from seasons 11-20, era 3 from seasons 21-30 and era 4 rounding out the cast with competitors from seasons 31-39. Both reality stars first appeared on The Challenge during season 38, Ride or Dies.

Season 40 was short-lived for Nurys, as she was one of eight players eliminated after the very first challenge. She was the last female to finish the challenge from her era, which meant she was automatically put into elimination. Since Horacio was the male winner, he and female winner Michele Fitzgerald got to choose which of the other three women from era 4 would go against Nurys. They granted Nurys’ wish to have Olivia Kaiser as her opponent.

MTV

The ladies played hall brawl and Olivia, 32, was victorious, which meant that Nurys was sent home.

“I kept telling myself, ‘Girl, you know, you’re going to get something physically. You know that most likely it’ll be something physical that you don’t want. Something like a hall brawl.’ And that’s exactly what I got,” Nurys says, laughing. “I was already nervous going into it. I knew that it was a possibility of a hall brawl and a possibility of me going home. Part of me wishes that my mental health was in a better place at that time because I was so OK with going home. Now that it’s been months and I’m in such a better mental place, I’m so mad at myself for having that mindset. I knew that I had so much more left in me and I definitely didn’t give it my 100 percent, so that sucks.”