The Challenge Season 40 Cast: Battle of the Eras Players

‘The Challenge’ Season 40 Cast: See Which Players Are Returning for ‘Battle of the Eras’

Jun 24, 2024 1:30 pm·
Season 40 of The Challenge is coming to MTV! The flagship version of the show returns on August 14 with a Battle of the Eras theme.

Forty players from the franchise will return for the highly-anticipated season, making it the largest cast in the show’s history. Season 40 will feature 10 competitors from four different eras of the show, split into groups from seasons 1-10, 11-20, 21-30 and 31-39.

The contestants will be “competing for their share of the one million dollar prize,” according to MTV.

