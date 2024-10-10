Era 1 faced yet another setback on this week’s episode of The Challenge season 40. With one of their two remaining players, Derrick Kosinski, continuing to deal with a knee injury, the OGs found themselves struggling during the Wednesday, October 9, episode.

Who Were the Targets on ‘The Challenge’ Season 40, Episode 8?

After Michele Fitzgerald and Kyland Young won last week’s eliminations, they chose this week’s targets. For Era 1, the only options were Derrick, 41, and Rachel Robinson. For Era 2, Cara Maria Sorbello and Derek Chavez were chosen, while Averey Tressler and Cory Wharton were picked for Era 3, and Jenny West and Theo Campbell were the picks for Era 4.

Since Averey, 33, and Derek, 36 are best friends outside of the game, there was no doubt that they’d have each other’s backs in a vote. Derrick urged Era 4 to work with Era 1 since they knew 2 and 3 would likely be teaming up.

Who Won the Daily Challenge on ‘The Challenge’ Season 40, Episode 8?

This week’s daily challenge required the players to become gladiators and push each other into the water using giant shields. The challenge was run in men’s and women’s heats and the team who had the most players left at the end would win.

Era 4 won the challenge, putting Theo, 33, and Jenny, 37, in a power position. Since Era 1 lost, Derrick and Rachel, 41, were automatically put into elimination, leaving the targets from Eras 2 and 3 up for nomination.

Tensions rose between Derrick and Cory, 33, during the physical challenge. The drama intensified during deliberations when Derrick said he wanted Era 3 as opponents in the elimination.

Era 3 and Era 4 had been working together earlier in the season, so Averey and Cory tried to convince Theo and Jenny to rebuild that alliance. Cory also warned Jenny that he was going to take it “personal” if she voted for him since she already voted for him earlier in the season.

However, Jenny and Theo had strong connections on Era 2 and were always planning on voting Averey and Cory into elimination. Despite pushback from Michele, 34, who wanted to work with her boyfriend, Devin Walker’s, team (Era 3), Theo and Jenny picked Averey and Cory to be Derrick and Rachel’s opponents.

Before announcing their decision, they had an Era 4 meeting to make it seem like they came to the decision after a team vote. When Cory found out about this, he was pissed that Josh Martinez and Kaycee Clark didn’t have his back since he thought he was working with them. This led to Cory’s second confrontation of the episode when he went off on Josh, 30.

Who Went Home on ‘The Challenge’ Season 40, Episode 8?

In the elimination, each player had the chance to be a “striker” and “evader.” The striker had boxing gloves and was blindfolded, then had to knock off, pop or burst as many targets attached to the evader as possible in five minutes.

Rachel popped all her targets in five minutes, while Averey did not, so Rachel was the winner for the women. Meanwhile, both Cory and Derrick got all their targets, but Cory did it faster, so Derrick was the second person eliminated.

Who Are the Targets for ‘The Challenge’, Season 40, Episode 9?

Rachel and Cory then had to pick the next targets. For Era 4, Kaycee, 36, and Kyland, 33, volunteered. Devin, 35, and Tori Deal volunteered for Era 3, while Cory chose Laurel Stucky for Era 2 and Ryan Kehoe volunteered as the second target. With Rachel left as the only remaining player for Era 1, she became the only target.