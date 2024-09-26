After Josh Martinez betrayed Johnny “Bananas” Devananzio on The Challenge: USA season 2, he wanted to prove his loyalty on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras. However, that decision during the Wednesday, September 25, episode proved to be quite controversial among his era 4 teammates.

Who Won the Daily Challenge During ‘The Challenge’ Season 40, Episode 6?

This week’s daily challenge required the players to navigate giant helium balloons down a dirt course and through a giant pergola with sharp grooves. The competitors had to avoid popping the balloons while running and navigating the pergola. Then, they had to solve a riddle to complete the mission. Whoever solved the puzzle with the most balloons connected to their station in the fastest time were the winners.

Cara Maria Sorbello admitted that she considered throwing the challenge so that her nemesis Laurel Stucky, who was one of era 2’s targets this week, along with Johnny, 42, would have to go into elimination. However, she eventually decided that she wouldn’t stoop to that level. Meanwhile, Derrick Kosinski from era 1 badly injured his leg but continued to compete and helped his team finish the challenge.

Unfortunately, era 1 still came in last place. Era 2 finished the challenge first, followed by era 3 and era 4. However, era 4 had the most balloons attached to their station, making them the winners.

Josh Martinez Saves Johnny Bananas on ‘The Challenge’

As the era 4 targets this week, Josh, 30, and Jenny West were safe from elimination and had to decide whether they wanted to send in era 2 (Laurel, 39, and Johnny) or era 3 (Jonna Mannion and Cory Wharton) against era 1 (Rachel Robinson and Brad Fiorenza).

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

Although era 4 and era 3 have had an alliance throughout the game, Josh and Jenny, 37, both had connections to Johnny. He and Jenny were the two winners of The Challenge: Total Madness, and since she didn’t have many other connections in the house – including on her own team – she felt a loyalty to him. Meanwhile, Josh wanted to make things up to Johnny after voting him into elimination on season 2 of The Challenge: USA.

Ahead of deliberations, Josh and Jenny’s era 4 teammates pointed out that putting Johnny and Laurel into elimination would be an obvious choice. Since they’re both strong competitors, there might not be another chance to throw them in. Cory, 33, also reiterated this point while pleading his case in the chambers.

Who Went Home on ‘The Challenge’ Season 40, Episode 6?

In the end, Josh and Jenny decided to stand by Johnny and send Cory and Jonna, 35, into elimination against Rachel, 41, and Brad, 43. The elimination challenge required the competitors to throw balls across a course and get as many as possible to stick to the spikes on the other side.

Brad and Jonna lost the elimination, which meant they were sent home. Meanwhile, Cory and Rachel got to choose the female and male targets, respectively, for next week.

From era 1, Tina Barta was the only other female option left, while Darrell Taylor volunteered as the male target. For era 2, Cory chose Aviv Melmed and Rachel chose Nehemiah Clark since Bananas couldn’t be chosen a second time in a row and she had close relationships with Derek Chavez and Ryan Kehoe. From era 3, Nia Moore and Jordan Wiseley volunteered, while Michele Fitzgerald and Kyland Young volunteered from era 4.

The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas vs. Devin Walker

During the episode, Johnny also managed to stir the pot a little bit by getting involved in Michele, 34, and Devin Walker’s relationship. He urged Michele to be wary of Devin, 35, and suggested that Devin might only be using her as a pawn in his game.

Michele was upset when Devin wanted to confront Johnny about the situation, as she confidentially told him of Johnny’s warnings.

When the two men did come face-to-face, Johnny insisted that all he told Michele was that Devin was targeting him and he hoped that wouldn’t drive a wedge between himself and Michele considering they’re friends outside of the game. He told Devin that his words had gotten “twisted and convoluted” and that he never said Devin was “using” the Survivor winner.

After previously feuding for years and having an explosive fight on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, Johnny and Devin seemed to put their differences behind them in recent seasons. However, the tension in their relationship seems to still be lingering.