The Challenge: All Stars' Averey Talks Living With Adam

The Challenge: All Stars contestants Averey Tressler and Adam Larson have taken the next step in their relationship. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Averey reveals that the two are now living together.

“I moved [to South Carolina] in January. I had a separate place but we are just now trying the cohabitation thing, so we’ll see how this goes,” Averey, 33, explains. “But so far so good. It’s been nice. It’s definitely a change of pace from Arizona, like a change of lifestyle. I never thought I’d date a guy with two children, but here I am. And the girls are great. Everybody’s thriving and it kind of just feels natural and very in sync. It’s kind of wild.”

Averey and Adam, 45, met while filming season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars at the beginning of 2023. However, they didn’t get together until months later when he broke up with the woman he was dating at the time.

“We just kept talking and just being friends and time progressed,” Averey says. “One of his daughters came up to me on the phone and told me her dad had a crush on me. And we had already obviously kind of figured it out, like, ‘I think I like you a little bit more,’ but [then] it was, like, official. And the girls are really proud of that one.” Adam has full custody of his daughters from a previous relationship.

Both Averey and Adam were eliminated during the penultimate episode of The Challenge: All Stars season 4. As two of the remaining six players who didn’t have a star, they had to compete in an additional challenge to earn their spots in the final. However, Laurel Stucky and Derek Chavez were the competitors who were victorious and advanced.

This was Averey’s first time competing on The Challenge since 2016. She was previously on two seasons of the show and decided to return at her sister’s urging. “I’ve never gotten a call. This was the first time they actually called me and confirmed me,” The Real World alum reveals. “It just lined up. It was a good time for me. I had everything taken care of so I just figured, why not?”

avereytressler/Instagram

However, she admits that she felt like a “rookie” at the beginning of the season and didn’t have many relationships in the house. While she considered Derek to be her only “friend” on the cast before filming started, she also had history with Leroy Garrett, as they were partners on Rivals III before being disqualified when he suffered a back injury. “Coming into [All Stars], Lee never had to tell me he had my back, but I feel like he would just always look out for me because he always felt like, ‘I owe her one,’” Averey shares. “I feel the same way too. I like Lee as a person. I think he’s an awesome guy, a great dad, a great athlete, he’s funny. … If I had to say Leroy’s name, I wouldn’t want to, and I think he was on that same page, too, like, ‘I don’t really want to say your name. I will. But I don’t really want to.’”

Now that Averey has another season under her belt, she’s ready to return in the future. “I definitely think I got the bug. I got bit,” she laughs. “I forgot how fun it was. Like scary. Super anxiety-driven. But so much fun and such a one-of-a-kind experience that you’ll never get. Yeah, I’m hooked.”