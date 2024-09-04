Luann de Lesseps’ Arrest
The former Real Housewives of New York star was arrested in the early morning hours of December 24, 2017, in Palm Beach, Florida after reportedly attacking a police officer. She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. She was released on her own recognizance later that day.
Luann said that being back in Palm Beach after marrying her ex Tom D’Agostino there on New Year’s Eve 2016 caused her to go over the edge. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”
The Bravolebrity checked into a 30-day rehab program following her arrest. She told fans it was “good to be home” in a January 23, 2018, tweet.
Luann entered treatment again in July 2018 after an intervention led by castmate Bethenny Frankel. As a result, she missed the July 17, 2018, season 10 reunion taping.
“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family, and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation,” the network told Us Weekly at the time.
Luann accepted a plea deal for her arrest. She was given one-year probation, ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week and attend a victim impact class.
The cabaret singer failed an alcohol test in April 2019, violating her probation. While a judge initially wanted to send Luann to jail, she struck another plea deal that included maintaining a “breathalyzer monitoring device” as directed by her probation officer, in court documents obtained Us Weekly.
She was also required to have “weekly telephone counseling sessions” and “monthly in-person sessions” with her treating psychiatrist. Luann was instructed to take the alcoholism medication Antabuse, as prescribed by her doctor.
Luann told fans in August 2019 that she completed her probation. “I’m happy to say after a long difficult year … I’ve made it through!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life. Wish me luck! Thank you for your undying support over the years! Love always, Luann.”