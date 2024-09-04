Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez’s Flirtation

The Southern Charm star was dragged into the former New York Yankees star and then-fiancée Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship drama in 2021.

During part one of Southern Charm‘s season 7 reunion, which aired in January 2021, Madison’s costar Craig Conover called her out over an alleged affair while she was still with former fiancé Austen Kroll amid the COVID-10 pandemic. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players,” he claimed. “That’s what you were doing during quarantine.”

After speculation swirled that Alex was one of the former baseball players, Madison told Page Six on February 3, 2021, that the pair “never met up” but had “spoken on the phone.”

“That’s the truth,” she said, adding they had “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison told the outlet that, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” while she “talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” calling their conversations “innocent.” Sources close to Alex claimed he “never met” Madison.

Alex and J. Lo called off their engagement and four-year relationship in April 2021 following the revelations.

Madison elaborated further on what allegedly went down during a May 2023 episode of Austen’s “Pillows and Beer” podcast . She initially thought she was being “catfished,” saying to herself, “The dude who’s dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now.”

Austen noted, “He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam. You were like, ‘This motherf–ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call.’”

Madison added, “I told [Alex], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly he was, ‘it wasn’t gonna be me.’ I’m wifey material.”