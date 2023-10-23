The Fashion and Healthcare industry is a place where certain individuals truly shine, standing out for their combination of skills and the positive impact they have on others lives. One person who stands out brightly is Sherry Kelishadi, an individual who goes by the nickname “Barbie Pharmacist.” Her story is a testament to her passion, resilience and unwavering dedication to helping people enhance their looks and overall selves.

Based in Newport Beach, California Sherry Kelishadi actively contributes to the team at SSK Plastic Surgery. She takes on roles within the organization – patient liaison, anti aging director and fashion coordinator. Sherry entered this field driven by empathy towards those seeking to feel their best.

As a pharmacist with knowledge in optimizing hormones and nutrition for both women and men, Sherry firmly believes that health and beauty are intricately interconnected. She emphasizes a holistic approach as crucial for individuals to achieve their fullest potential. In her role as an anti-aging director she works tirelessly to help people appear more youthful while also ensuring they exude confidence and vitality – qualities that Sherry genuinely wishes for them.

What sets Sherry apart is her belief that the mind plays a crucial role in overall well-being. She is on a mission to change mindsets and empower people to be the best versions of themselves. Through her work, she has experienced firsthand how a positive mindset can transform lives, unlocking untapped potential and instilling a sense of confidence in her clients.

Beyond her roles in healthcare, Sherry is also a sought-after fashion stylist, showing off her diverse skill set. Her unique combination of expertise in pharmaceuticals and fashion is what truly distinguishes her. Sherry’s experience, knowledge, and style set her apart in a world where authenticity is highly valued.

The path to success is often marked by challenges, and Sherry Kelishadi’s journey has been no different. One of her most important supporters though is her husband, Dr Sean Kelishadi, who is the plastic surgeon at SSK.

Sherry’s achievements and contributions have not gone unnoticed. She has been featured in Bold Journey magazine. This recognition only fuels her drive to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Looking ahead, Sherry Kelishadi envisions a future where she expands her roles as a fashion stylist and a mental wellness coach. Her dreams and aspirations revolve around optimizing hormones and vitamins to help individuals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Sherry’s multifaceted approach to well-being, encompassing the physical, mental, and emotional aspects, speaks to the comprehensive care she offers to her clients.

In her own words, Sherry leads by example as a woman, mother, wife, pharmacist, fashionista, and entrepreneur. Her life story is a testament to the idea that one can achieve great success by embracing their passions, persevering in the face of challenges, and never ceasing to learn and grow.

Sherry Kelishadi, the Barbie Pharmacist, is a force to be reckoned with in the worlds of healthcare and fashion. Her journey is an inspiring tale of someone who has harnessed their passion and expertise to empower others to look, feel, and be their best. Sherry’s story is a reminder that with the right mindset and unwavering determination, one can make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks