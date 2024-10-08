Garth Brooks’ sexual assault accuser submitted an alleged text message sent by the country singer into evidence, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained a screenshot of the alleged message that Garth, 62, sent to his former hairstylist.

The woman, who filed her lawsuit as Jane Doe, claimed the entertainer not only sexually assaulted her, but sexually harassed her by sending sexually explicit texts.

“[Garth] sent [Jane] sexually explicit text messages and pressured her to engage in sexting with him,” her lawsuit read.

Jane claimed Garth raped her in a hotel room in 2019.

Los Angeles Superior Court

“After the sexual assault and rape in Los Angeles, Brooks increased the frequency of saying his sexual fantasies about her aloud, along with his physical gropings of her breasts against her will. Disgustingly, he often forced her to do this while she was styling his hair and doing his make-up,” the suit read.

Jane’s lawyer wrote, “In addition to phone calls, there were multiple text exchanges between [Garth] and [Jane] with sexually explicit content. Again, showing that [Garth] knew exactly what he has done to her, one day in 2020 when she was on site at a studio to style [Garth’s] hair and do his makeup, he took her phone and deleted most of the text messages that he had sent to her.”

The lawsuit claimed Garth used more than one cell phone, and sometimes would use different email addresses to communicate with her. She claimed he would tell her ahead of time that he would be sending her messages, under a different name.

Jane said, “Although [Garth] deleted everything on [Jane’s] phone, he did not, and some texts remain, including those in which he encouraged [Jane] to speak in a sexualized manner to him, such as this message referring to his ‘huge stick.’”

Jason Merritt / Getty

She included a screenshot of a text conversation. The start of her message was redacted. The end of her text reads, “And that huge stick you carry! Roo-sevelt!!”

Garth responded, “I’ll take that nickname” with a smiling face.

He added, “Thank you. I love you” with a series of red heart emojis.

As In Touch previously reported, Jane’s lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

Garth spoke out about the claims after Jane’s lawsuit was filed.

He said, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money.”

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

He added, “In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

Garth continued, “I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”