Teresa Giudice finally gave fans some insight into her Photoshop fail on a birthday post for her friend Larsa Pippen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, discussed the recent viral Photoshop mistake during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, July 9.

When Kelly Ripa asked if she had “deliberately made it” to look like Photoshop, the Bravo celebrity admitted that she was “scrambling” to find a nice photo with the Real Housewives of Miami star, 50, to share online.

“Well, it was her birthday,” the New Jersey native continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s her birthday. I have to post a picture for her.’ We’re really close.”

The reality TV star said she found one good photo with Larsa, but she did not like the background of the snap and called her social media assistant for help.

“She’s like, ‘I’m in Mexico.’ And I’m like, ‘Perfect, take a picture of the beach! That’s perfect, we’re in bikinis! Put it like that,’” she said. “We’re in Mexico — and now we’re all over the world,”

Teresa’s comments came days after she was mercilessly roasted online for uploading a doctored image with Larsa.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you,” Teresa wrote alongside the tribute on July 6.

The Instagram photo showed Teresa and Larsa with their arms around each other as they stood at the shore’s edge. However, social media users doubted if the two women were actually at the beach. In the image, Teresa and Larsa’s bodies had a peculiar outline and it seemed their feet weren’t touching the sand.

Many speculated that Teresa had used photo editing software to extract the image of her and Larsa from another picture and superimpose it onto a beach background.

“Were y’all teleported to the beach or,” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Winner of the worst photo edit.”

“I really hope this is supposed to be a joke, if not then clearly they both need to have their eyes checked,” a third quipped.

Some even thought Teresa intentionally posted the blatant Photoshop fail to boost engagement on her social media. One person commented, “This is embarrassing, unless you’re aiming for comments to drive engagement, in which case I understand your strategy.”

This wasn’t the first time Teresa faced accusations of editing her photos. In July 2023, fans criticized the reality star for altering an image of herself, claiming she had smoothed out wrinkles and imperfections. In the photo, Teresa wore a hot pink jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, prompting several fans to ask, “Where’s Teresa?”

“Omg so much FaceTune !! U look nothing like this,” wrote one social media user.

In October 2022, critics once again targeted Teresa when she posted a picture of herself at a dentist’s office. In the photo, one half of the the mom of four’s hair appeared caramel-colored, while the other half was noticeably darker.

An eagle-eyed fan quickly pointed out the differing shades and wrote, “She needs someone to approve her images before she posts them because the FaceApp fails are horrendous.”