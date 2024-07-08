Teresa Giudice Reacts to Her Hilarious Photoshop Fail

Laughing it off! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice had a lighthearted reaction to fans who poked fun at her recent Photoshop fail on a snap with Larsa Pippen.

The Bravolebrity, 52, took to Instagram on July 6 to share a photo of herself and the Real Housewives of Miami star, 50, wearing one-piece swimsuits as they posed side-by-side on a beach. However, there was a ragged outline around the reality stars’ bodies, indicating that Teresa had poorly Photoshopped the image onto the sandy background.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you,” Teresa captioned the post. However, fans in the comments could only focus on the Photoshop fail.

“Were y’all teleported to the beach or …” one person wrote, while another added, “It’s giving Zoom background.”

“What in the world was the original background that this was preferable?” a third user commented.

“Milania or Gia come help ur mom edit,” a fourth fan wrote, referencing Teresa’s daughters Gia, 23, and Milania, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. The two are also parents to Gabriella, 19, and Audriana, 14.

Many fans took the fun a step further by sharing their own versions of the swimwear snap Photoshopped onto different backgrounds around the world. Rather than taking her original post down, Teresa laughed along with her followers by reposting some of their creations on her Instagram Stories. In one image, Teresa and Larsa posed next to some cheetahs, while another snap showed them on the cover of Sports Illustrated. One fan even Photoshopped the pair onto the moon.

“The first women on the moon!” the user joked.

Podcast host Christian Gray Snow posted two carousels with Photoshop creations. In one snap, Teresa and Larsa were seen in a large frame on a wall. The mom of four commented three pink hearts in response. Meanwhile, Christian’s second post showed the Real Housewives stars in various locations around the world, including Rome, Paris and Egypt.

“Love it,” Teresa wrote, adding another pink heart.

This wasn’t the first time the cookbook author caused a stir with an altered photo on social media. In July 2023, fans called out Teresa for seemingly smoothing out all of her wrinkles. “Where’s Teresa?” one user asked.

Earlier, in October 2022, Teresa appeared to have an editing fail when a snap at a dentist’s office showed one half of her hair as a caramel color and the other half much darker.

“She needs someone to approve her images before she posts them because the FaceApp fails are horrendous,” a fan commented.

Teresa has also caused controversy among Real Housewives fans in other ways. She created a divide over her long-running feud with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, which Melissa, 45, opened up about in an exclusive interview with In Touch in December 2023.

“It’s not an easy navigation. Never was,” the RHONJ star said of working with Teresa. “I feel like it always just finds me the drama on this show.”

Melissa added that she has always wanted to “stay true to herself,” concluding, “I always have. And I call a spade a spade and if I see bulls–t, I call bulls–t. And that’s how you do Housewives.”