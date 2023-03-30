Namaste! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas blended their family even further when they moved into their stunning estate in 2021. The New York Times best-selling author may have had the most luxurious house before, but her new home takes the ~sprinkled cookie~.

Teresa and her daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Adrianna live with Louie and his sons, Louie Jr. and Nicholas, in the stunning abode, but the move was bittersweet for the girls.

“I’m very upset about selling my childhood home. That’s the last thing of my dad [Joe Giudice] that we have physically in the United States,” Gia said in a confessional during a March 29, 2022, episode of RHONJ. “So, the last piece of him is not going to be ours anymore.”

After they felt the wave of emotions leaving the only home they lived in, Teresa’s daughters were blown away by their new house.

The reality personality and her eldest daughter even gushed over the “beautiful” six-acre estate during a February 1, 2022, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Everyone has a room, and then there’s one guest bedroom,” she said, before stepdad Louie noted that their four dogs even have their own room. “Honestly, it’s great.”

In addition to everybody’s bedrooms, the house is equipped with an outside entertainment and barbecue area, a cabana and massive pool and jacuzzi.

Teresa and Louie – who tied the knot in August 2022 – renovated their glamorous estate after they purchased it. The pair added personal touches to their abode like a Buddha statue in the middle of a room and a chic modernized kitchen.

However, the Digital Media Solutions founder went the extra mile to make their house a home. The first day they moved into their home, Louie surprised Teresa with the Italian phrase “sempre insieme” stoned into their spacious backyard.

Not only does the saying mean “together forever” but the Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip alum got the words tattooed after her parents passed away in 2017 and 2020.

The New Jersey residence has another family connection as it is located in the same neighborhood as Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga‘s former home that was featured on the show.

“It’s maybe four doors down from the house I just sold,” Melissa said during a February 2021 episode of WWHL. “So, it’s kind of crazy – I moved out of my neighborhood, and she moved in.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Teresa and Louie’s home in photos!