Teresa Giudice Gets Slammed by Critics for Photoshop Fail

Teresa Giudice posted a birthday tribute for her friend Larsa Pippen that included a picture of the two of them on the beach, but it didn’t take long for critics to point out there was something fishy about the photo.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you,” Teresa, 52, wrote alongside the picture on July 6.

The photo posted to Instagram featured Teresa and Larsa, 50, with their arms around each other as they stood at the shore. However, social media users weren’t so sure the two women were even actually at the beach. In the image, Teresa and Larsa’s bodies are surrounded with a strange outline. Plus, it appeared that the women’s feet weren’t standing on the sand.

Many believed that Teresa had used photo editing software to pull the image of her and Larsa from another picture and place it with a beach background.

“The photoshop is Joe and Melissa’s fault,” wrote one fan, referencing Teresa’s ongoing feud with her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Another Instagram user added, “Were y’all teleported to the beach or …” while a third person commented, “Baby. Y’all couldn’t go to the actual beach?”

Some even believed that Teresa purposely shared the obvious Photoshop fail to boost engagement on her social media, and one person wrote, “This is embarrassing, unless you want the comments for engagement then I get where you’re headed.”

Eventually the Real Housewives of New Jersey star seemingly had enough of the critics and turned the comments off, but she left the photo up.

This wasn’t Teresa’s first time being accused of editing her photos. In July 2023, fans called out the reality star for altering an image of herself and claimed she had smoothed out any wrinkles and imperfections. In the photo, Teresa wore a hot pink jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and several fans asked, “Where’s Teresa?”

“Omg so much FaceTune !! U look nothing like this,” wrote one social media user.

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

In October 2022, critics slammed Teresa again when she shared a picture of herself at a dentist’s office. In the photo, one half of the Bravolebrity’s hair was a caramel-color, while the other was much darker.

An eagle-eyed fan quickly pointed out the differing shades and wrote, “She needs someone to approve her images before she posts them because the FaceApp fails are horrendous.”

The RHONJ star has never been a stranger to scathing comments online and over the years, Teresa has divided the fanbase of the popular Bravo reality series. Teresa and her sister-in-law, Melissa, 45, have continually been at war with one another, and in December 2023, Melissa exclusively opened up about their feud with In Touch.

“It’s not an easy navigation. Never was,” Melissa said about working with Teresa on RHONJ. “I feel like it always just finds me the drama on this show.”

The mom of three said she’d always chosen to “stay true to herself,” before she added, “I always have. And I call a spade a spade and if I see bulls–t, I call bulls–t. And that’s how you do Housewives.”