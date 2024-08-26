The four minor children suing Kanye West and his company are pleading with the court to keep their identities sealed, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a lawyer representing the children, who range from ages 14 to 17, asked that they be allowed to remain John Does in the lawsuit they brought.

Their lawyer stated, “Each of the Plaintiffs have also expressed a desire to proceed in this litigation under pseudonyms to protect them from embarrassment and harassment.”

He added, “The minor Plaintiffs believe that the public disclosure of their true identities would raise a serious risk of emotional psychological harm to them and their families.”

The lawyer said one of the named plaintiffs has experienced harassment, which made the minor plaintiffs express “serious concerns that if their true identities were disclosed, it would be very easy for Defendant, or anyone else, to find and publicly harass these minor plaintiffs and their families.”

A judge has yet to rule on the matter. Ye, 47, and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, were hit with the federal lawsuit earlier this year.

The suit was brought by a Shemar Dacosta, Pholoso Mofokeng, Miles Jackson-Lea, Olakunle Otatunji, a minor child with the initial R.M., and three other minor children.

In the complaint, the plaintiffs accused the defendants of forced labor, cruel, inhumane, degrading treatment, failure to pay minimum wage, failure to pay overtime, hostile work environment, fraud, and various other claims. The plaintiffs said they were hired to work on a team to develop a streaming service app for Ye to promote his album Vultures 2.

The team members lived across the world and included children as young as 14, according to the suit. The employees claimed they were subjected to bullying over sexual orientation and ethnicities.

On top of that, one employee claimed Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, sent a file sharing a link of explicit pornography for a planned Yeezy Porn App that Ye wanted to launch.

“No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work,” the suit alleged.

The suit claimed employees had to deal with being called “slaves.” The plaintiffs said they were promised $120,000 once the app was finished. Many of the plaintiffs claimed they suffered emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, anguish, depression, and anxiety.

The former employees demanded unspecified damages for alleged unpaid wages and their emotional distress. Milo, 39, fired back at the claims. He told TMZ he was authorized to speak on behalf of Bianca, 29, to say the allegations against her were “offensive, disgusting, abhorrent, and wholly false.”

Ye’s former chief of staff slammed one of the plaintiffs as a “tragic, desperate, attention-seeking wannabe Yeezy staffer.” He denied that minors were ever exposed to pornography because he said Ye’s planned company never took off.

As In Touch first reported, Ye’s lawyer recently dropped out of several cases where he represented the rapper due to various issues.