Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is expanding his family with girlfriend Amanda Conner after she seemingly confirmed that she’s pregnant.

Following weeks of speculation that the pair was expecting, Amanda, 33, seemed to confirm that she’s pregnant when fans spotted a sonogram hung up on the fridge in her home. According to screenshots obtained by fan account Teen Mom Chatter, one fan commented that she was a “creeper” and could “see what’s on your refrigerator.”

Amanda then fueled the speculation by simply responding, “…Oh f–k.” However, the response was light hearted and included a crying-laughing emoji.

Amid his divorce from estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), Ryan, 36, reportedly met Amanda while completing a 28-day rehab stint in 2023. Amanda revealed that they took a major step in their relationship by moving in together in February, and she often features her boyfriend in videos posted to her TikTok profile.

Ryan is already the father to son Bentley, 15, with ex Maci Bookout, as well as son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 4, with Mackenzie, 27.

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023. After the case was dismissed one year later due to inactivity, Ryan filed his own divorce paperwork in February. The drama between the estranged couple continued in April when they were granted mutual restraining orders.

“Each party is restrained from coming about or contacting [the] other,” court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun confirmed at the time, explaining that Ryan and Mackenzie were not allowed to contact each other’s significant others or employers.

While Ryan and Mackenzie are not on good terms, he is currently on better terms with Maci, 33. After the couple celebrated Easter with Maci, her husband, Taylor McKinney, and Bently in March, the longtime reality star opened up about Ryan and Amanda’s relationship during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“They have a really solid friendship and just a genuine care for one another,” Maci told In Touch about Ryan and Amanda in May. “She is fantastic. She’s just really supportive of Ryan and his relationship with [our son] Bentley and his coparenting relationship with me.”

She added that things seem “really easy and natural” between herself and the couple. “We click and just really get along,” Maci continued. “The most important thing is she’s just really supportive of all the relationships and things that go on with Ryan. It definitely helps for him to be in a relationship where that is happening.”

In addition to insisting that she and Ryan were on better terms following years of drama, Maci added that her ex also has a better relationship with Bentley. “Especially as we get later into the season, you get to see Ryan and who he is as a human,” Maci said while promoting season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which concluded on September 12. “I feel like for all of the years [on the show] he was struggling with drug use, but later in the season you will really get to just see Ryan and get to know him.”