Teen Mom's Kailyn Reveals She Purchased '20 Acres of Land'

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has big plans! The reality star revealed that she had recently purchased a sizable piece of land and said that wants to build a large house on the property.

“I am closing on 20 acres of land today,” Kailyn, 32, announced in a TikTok video posted on July 19. “They were finally able to do the site evaluation at the end of May”

The mom of 7 explained that the site evaluation is something that was done to tell her if “there are wetlands or if it’s buildable.” If the evaluation results show that the land is buildable, it also advises the property owner on “what type of [sewage] system the house can run off of” depending if it’s more suitable for a septic system or a mound system.

“The plan right now is to build an eight bedroom house somehow,” Kailyn continued. “The last time I bought land, we built in the same year. This one is going to take a little longer.”

Kailyn revealed that there had been some miscommunication with the first architect she met with, so she ultimately went with a new architect who she spoke with on July 18. The new architect has an in-house building division which will likely make the process easier.

However, the Pennsylvania native isn’t going to be living in her new abode anytime soon. Kailyn said that the house wouldn’t be complete “until 2026 or possibly 2027.” The MTV personality also spoke about some of the amenities she was hoping to have in the new home, which included a first floor master bedroom, extra large hallways, an extra large garage, a laundry room both upstairs and downstairs, as well as a barn.

“I don’t have any plans to have, like, a huge, real farm. I just kind of like our animals that we have now, and then if we get, like, a highland cow or something like that would be the extent of it,” Kailyn added. “Right now, I’m not planning on getting horses or anything like that.”

A few hours later on the same day, Kailyn posted another TikTok video that included a picture of her at the closing and signing the paperwork. Her son Lincoln joined her for the outing, and the property broker gifted him a “golden shovel” so he could be the first person to break ground on the property.

When asked what he wanted at the new house, Lincoln, 10, excitedly replied, “A soccer field.”

Kailyn and her children moved into their last home in early 2022, but a few weeks before they moved in, the author expressed how proud she was of how far she’s come over the years.

“[My] biggest accomplishment [of 2021 was] building my house. It’s definitely been something that I wanted to do and never did,” Kailyn exclusively told In Touch on December 29, 2021. “And then I finally did it.”

The former Marriage Boot Camp star documented the entire process on her social media accounts. While she experienced a few bumps in the road along the way, Kailyn was so excited to have a new space for her family.