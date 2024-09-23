Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry hinted that she may not be done having kids after she welcomed babies No. 6 and No. 7 with her fiancé, Elijah Scott, last year.

“One day I’m like, OK, I’m definitely done.’ Yesterday, one of my girlfriends and I were laughing at wrestling, talking about, we’re definitely done,” Kailyn, 32, told E! News on Sunday, September 22, when asked if she plans to expand her family. “But if you asked me two days ago, Elijah and I might have been planning to do IVF or something, I don’t know.”

Kailyn and Elijah, 26, welcomed son Rio in 2022, as well as twins Verse and Valley in 2023. Meanwhile, she shares son Issac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez.

The former reality star added that it’s “bittersweet” to make a definitive decision about whether or not to stop having kids.

“You think you’re done, and then you [have] these last squishy moments,” Kailyn continued. “I remember going through the twins’ three-month clothing, and I’m like, ‘This is the last time I’m ever going to do this. Like, are we sure we’re done?’ ”

Despite loving the perks of motherhood, Kailyn also admitted that she has concerns when it comes to parenting so many children. For example, she worries about not spending an equal amount of time with all of her kids.

“I think I do a really good job with that now, but if I added more, I just don’t know that I would be able to give everybody individual time,” the MTV personality explained, adding that Elijah has been a big help when it comes to each of her children.

She continued, “I don’t know how Elijah, just like, seamlessly folded into this chaos.”

“He handles it so well. But we’re also polar opposites. So when I’m having frantic moments, he’s very cool, calm and collected,” Kailyn continued to gush about Elijah, whom she confirmed her engagement to in August. “And so I think it’s a really good balance there. And my kids absolutely love him. So that also is a huge, huge, huge help.”

While Elijah clearly has a close relationship with her kids, Kailyn previously confirmed he has no contact with her exes. “There’s no beef but also no communication,” she told fans about Elijah’s non-existent relationship with her other baby daddies during an Instagram Q&A in March. “Nobody really crosses paths.”

Kailyn revealed she hasn’t decided if she’s done having kids 10 months after she declared that her family was “complete.”

“I won’t have anything missing. I won’t feel like, ‘What if we had another one?’” she said during a November 2023 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “I’m excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out. I’m excited for that.”

She then added there were so many milestones to look forward to with her kids. “I’m a little nervous about having four babies in one month,” Kailyn said. “I don’t know what birthday parties are going to look like, but I’m excited to see how this goes. Isaac is going to be driving before I know it, so it’s just a bunch of milestones all at one time — lots of new beginnings and also closed chapters, I feel.”