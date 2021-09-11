Fitness with bae! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) shared the cutest couples selfie with husband Cole DeBoer amid a joint workout session on Friday, September 10.

“Gettin’ it,” the 30-year-old captioned the snapshot of herself and her man rocking headphones in a gym mirror. Chelsea donned a Def Leppard shirt and leggings with her hair in a ponytail while her man, 33, rocked a short-sleeved hoodie and shorts. Cole even snuggled up to his wife and held onto her hips from behind for the adorable snap.

Since welcoming daughter Aubree, 12, when she was a senior in high school, as well as kids Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 7 months, the MTV alum has been open about her postpartum body. “I do have a little bit of loose skin and some stretch marks on my front, but I would say most of my stretch marks are on my side. I got them when I had Aubree,” she revealed during an Instagram Q&A session last month. “They didn’t get worse with each baby.”

After having four children since her reality TV debut on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, her body has changed quite a bit. Following the birth of her fourth child, Walker, in 2020, the proud mama was dedicated to her hardcore postpartum exercise routine. “I’ve been going really hard after I had Walker,” Chelsea previously revealed. “I’ve been documenting the whole process and taking pictures. Maybe one day I will share them if I feel comfortable.”

She had since slowed down with her workouts amid her full-time mama duties — but it looks as though the South Dakota native has resumed her fitness regimen.

In November 2020, the former MTV star revealed she and her family would be saying goodbye to the show that made them famous. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” Chelsea announced in a statement at the time.

She continued, “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”