Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are in hot water! The MTV couple are at risk of foreclosure on their $450,000 Michigan home after failing to pay property taxes for 2022, In Touch can confirm.

Catelynn, 32, and Tyler, 32, owe $5,007.72 in taxes to Sanilac County, Michigan, for the 2022 fiscal year, according to a Certificate of Forfeiture of Real Property that was filed in March and obtained by In Touch. The U.S. Sun was the first to report the news.

“On March 1, 2024, the following real property was forfeited to the Sanilac County Treasurer for non-payment of property taxes for the year 2022,” the document read. “If the 2022 taxes are not paid by March 31, 2025, absolute title to the property and any equity associated with an interest in the property will vest in the foreclosing governmental unit.”

The home could face foreclosure if the couple fails to pay the specified amount by the deadline stated in the court documents.

“If the property is not redeemed and is foreclosed and sold or transferred, a person with an interest in the property at the time of judgment of foreclosure may claim that person’s interest in any remaining proceeds,” the documents concluded.

The MTV couple listed their 2,626-square-foot home, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, for sale at $454,900 in September 2023. Just three months later, they reduced the price to $449,900.

Tyler and Catelynn first purchased the house for $220,000 in May 2017. The property is considered historic as it was built in 1869 by Great Lakes Sea Captain George W. Smith and sits on a massive 15-acre plot of land.

Getty Images

“Here’s your chance to own a piece of local history!” the Zillow listing currently reads. “The house has been updated with modern conveniences while preserving its historical integrity. Main floor offers a well-appointed, custom kitchen with hickory cabinets and quartz countertops.”

In Touch confirmed the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter alums purchased and began moving into another stunning new home for their growing family in February 2023.

The 16 & Pregnant alums, who share daughters Nova, Vaeda, and Rya, as well as Carly — whom they placed for adoption in May 2009 — downsized in terms of acreage but upgraded when it came to their living space. Their new house boasts nearly 3,200 square feet, which is more than 500 square feet larger than their previous home.

The Lexington, Michigan estate spans almost 6 acres and includes a 30×40 pole barn, a cabin, and a pond, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The gorgeous property, originally custom-built in 2000, features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, a separate office, and an updated kitchen. The finished basement includes a second family room and a full kitchen.

The father of four has faced criticism for his methods of making money in the past, particularly for using the controversial adult platform OnlyFans, which some Teen Mom viewers have labeled as “degrading.”

“Your opinion is totally valid from your perception,” Tyler clapped back to the haters on February 8. “But I’m choosing to raise my daughters with the understanding that body’s [sic] are nothing to be shameful about. They’re meant to be embraced [and] loved in all their various forms, especially through the freedom of expression.”