Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) gave more insight into her complicated relationship with her eldest daughter Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis.

“To really think that I only messaged Carly updates about her sisters and our ‘vacations,’” Catelynn, 32, shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 11. “I have always reached out asking for updates on how she was doing, what she’s into, can we FaceTime, how school is going for her, etc.”

The MTV star said it was only until “more recently” that she began messaging “weekly updates” about her family and Carly’s sisters because they “were being ignored.”

“It’s important for Carly to see her sisters and to know what’s going on,” she continued. “Like please.”

In another slide, Catelynn detailed countless unanswered text messages over the years and hinted that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, had resorted to extreme measures to reach out to Brandon and Teresa, who adopted Carly — now 15 — shortly after her birth in 2009. After Catelynn and Tyler welcomed Carly as teenagers, she went on to give birth to daughters Novalee Reign in 2015, Vaeda Luma in 2019 and Rya Rose in 2021.

“You all have NO clue on how many times I would message asking, ‘Hey how’s Carly doing? What sports is she in? How are y’all doing?’” she wrote in a lengthy message. “Many times I would be ignored for WEEKS. You all don’t know the full scope of how many times we have reached out over the years … and what we would have to do to actually get a response. This wasn’t always the case but most of the time.”

Courtesy of Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

Catelynn’s message comes two days after she publicly slammed Carly’s adoptive parents for blocking her, further highlighting their strained relationship.

“Adoption is crazy … I’m blocked all because of me sending updates and pictures of her sisters,” she began in a text post on Monday, September 9. “How is that fair for Carly and her siblings?”

The 16 & Pregnant star said she was “sad” about the situation but was more upset for “all the kids involved.”

“When you’re a bio mom, you have no say … no control … All I can do is show Carly in the future how much I tried and continued to do so,” Catelynn wrote. “She can make the decision herself to understand who shut who out.”

Catelynn went on to say that she believed Brandon and Teresa have kept their distance from her and Tyler, 32, because they felt “scared” and “threatened” that “Carly would ask questions about why we don’t get together more, why we can’t just fly to her for a weekend, etc.”

“I will ALWAYS support Carly loving her parents! They love her and raised her! But the fact that they keep us distant and Carly’s siblings distant does not help Carly,” she added.

Catelynn, Tyler, and their daughters previously had regular visits with Carly, including a fun gathering in 2023. The couple told In Touch in August 2023 that the reunion had been “absolutely amazing.”

“We love seeing all the girls together,” Catelynn raved about the experience. “Carly’s getting older, so it’s fun just talking to her about, like, what stuff she’s into. Does she like any boys at school?”