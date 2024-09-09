Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) claimed that her eldest daughter Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis, blocked her amid their strained relationship.

Catelynn, 32, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 9, to make the accusation against Brandon and Teresa, who adopted Carly, 15, when she was born in 2009. “Adoption is crazy … I’m blocked all because of me sending updates and pictures of her sisters,” she began in a text post. “How is that fair for Carly and her siblings?”

After Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, welcomed Carly when they were teenagers, she went on to give birth to daughters Novalee Reign in 2015, Vaeda Luma in 2019 and Rya Rose in 2021.

While the TV personality said she was “sad” about the situation, she added that she’s even more upset for her kids. “When you’re a bio mom, you have no say … no control … All I can do is show Carly in the future how much I tried and continued to do so,” Catelynn wrote. “She can make the decision herself to understand who shut who out.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

In a following slide, Catelynn shared a recorded video that showed text messages, photos and videos she sent to Teresa in recent months. “Literally ignored for months and then just blocked,” she wrote, pointing out that Teresa never responded to her messages. “Hurts my heart for all the kids involved.”

“I gave them one of my biggest gifts ever … A child I grew and love so deeply … I will not let them take my voice,” Catelynn continued.

She then added that she was sharing the post in hopes that Carly will see it and know that she has “always tried” to be part of her life. “To know I mean nothing to the APs but just a womb to give a child hurts my heart,” Catelynn wrote about Brandon and Teresa. “I’m a person with feelings, the children I’m parenting have feelings … Carly has feelings.”

Catelynn went on to say that she believed Brandon and Teresa distanced themselves from her and Tyler, 32, because they felt “scared” and “threatened” that “Carly would ask questions about why we don’t get together more, why we can’t just fly to her for a weekend, etc.”

“I will ALWAYS support Carly loving her parents! They love her and raised her! But the fact that they keep us distant and Carly’s siblings distant does not help Carly,” she added.

Catelynn concluded the series of posts by insisting she wasn’t putting Brandon and Teresa “on blast,” but was instead “sharing [her] own feelings.”

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

“As bio parents, we are taught to just take what’s given to us and that we should feel ‘lucky’ but if anything goes wrong, we need to shut up and be quiet,” she wrote.

Catelynn, Tyler and their daughter used to have regular visits with Carly, including a 2023 get together. In August 2023, the couple exclusively told In Touch that the reunion was “absolutely amazing.”

Celebrity Crossword 35 Crosswords Play now

“We love seeing all the girls together,” Catelynn gushed about the experience. “Carly’s getting older, so it’s fun just talking to her about, like, what stuff she’s into. Does she like any boys at school?”