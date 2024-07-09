Teen Mom star Bariki “Bar” Smith was arrested in Henderson, Nevada, on charges of kidnapping and harassment, In Touch can confirm.

Smith, 27, was arrested on Sunday, July 7, and faces second degree kidnapping, coercion with threat of or use of physical force, contempt of municipal court, and harassment charges, according to legal records viewed by In Touch.

It’s unclear why the MTV personality was charged with a crime. However, a second-degree kidnapping charge is a category B felony that can result in a sentence of two to 15 years in prison and fines up to $15,000, according to Nevada legislature.

Coercion with the threat of or using physical force is also a felony, where the defendant allegedly made the victim(s) do something by threatening to use — or using— physical violence against them.

Smith is currently held behind bars with a bail set to $35,000. The reality TV alum will reportedly face a judge on Friday, July 12, for a pre-trial custody status hearing and does not currently have an attorney, according to Starcasm.

This isn’t the Teen Mom alum’s first run-in with the law. In Touch confirmed Smith was arrested in August 2022 and charged with a felony of being a fugitive from another state.

This arrest stemmed from an incident that happened one year prior, where In Touch confirmed Smith was arrested in May 2021 for “willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner,” another felony charge. His bond was set at $25,000, and he was released a day later. However, Smith failed to appear in court for the case, and a bench warrant was put out for his arrest.

Bar shares daughter Holly with estranged wife Ashley Jones. The reality star couple first met in 2015 and their friendship quickly blossomed into a romance. Soon after, Ashley, 27, became pregnant with their daughter Holly when she was just 19. Holly was born in September 2017, and the pair made their reality TV debut on the MTV spinoff series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in March 2018.

Bar’s legal issues were documented during season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in 2022, where he faced up to six years in prison for a previous arrest and was required to complete 100 hours of community service as part of a plea deal. After he didn’t complete his court-ordered service, Ashley was seemingly at her wit’s end with the relationship.

“I’m not tired of playing his woman, I’m tired of playing his mama,” she told her mom in a video call during an August 2023 episode.

Just one year after the couple married in January 2022, Ashley announced that she was single and no longer with Smith. “So when you see me, doing me, please know I am single, and there has BEEN a line of handsome young men waiting,” she wrote via X in August 2023. “Send me y’all fine ass brothers. It’s a good morning to be on absolute bulls–t.”

Ashley has yet to address Smith’s legal situation. However, she recently posted a photo in the arms of a mystery man on Monday, July 8 — seemingly confirming the end of her relationship with Bar.