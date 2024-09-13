Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones Shares New Details About Bar’s Arrest

Teen Mom star Ashley Jones opened up about her estranged husband Bar Smith’s latest arrest and revealed more details about the incident.

“When I first got into my house, I see Bar sitting on my couch. I could tell that he was pissed,” Ashley, 27, told Us Weekly in an article published on Thursday, September 12. “Bar and I are going back and forth, just arguing. Then I hear knocking on my door.”

Ashley said that her mom, Tea, had called 911 after she heard her and Bar, 27, arguing. When the authorities arrived, the mom of one claimed that Bar began “grabbing [her] barstools and putting them in front of [her] door trying to barricade the doors.”

It was at that moment that Ashley became genuinely scared about the situation.

“It scared the s–t out of me because trigger-finger-happy-ass cops. I’m scared to open the door because, do they know I’m opening the door? The last thing I need is someone getting shot or getting really hurt,” the reality TV star explained.

Ashley managed to exit the home and explain to the officers that Bar was willing to cooperate.

On July 7, Bar was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, residential burglary, and coercion constituting domestic violence, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The following day he was appointed a public defender. His bond was set at $35,000, and Bar was returned to custody.

Two months later, Bar’s grand jury indictment hearing was held and the state attorney managed to get a fourth felony (“aggravated stalking”) added to his list of alleged crimes. On top of the extra felony, Bar’s bond was increased to $250,000, according to the outlet.

Ashley Jones/Instagram

In the court documents obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the bond was increased because “new knowledge that was not in the police report.”

“The charge of aggravated stalking was added as [Bar] has been harassing and terrorizing [Ashley] in text messages,” the state attorney claimed, per the publication.

The attorney also alleged that the California native “is a danger to the victim, child and victim’s family, as well as a flight risk.”

Ashley and Bar first met in 2015, and they welcomed their daughter, Holly, in September 2017. They went on to marry in April 2021, but fans saw the couple’s volatile relationship play out on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Ashley filed for divorce in August, just weeks after Bar’s arrest. In the divorce paperwork obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ashley declined to request any visitation while Bar was in jail.

“[Bar] is currently in jail awaiting trial for a DV case against myself,” the MTV star stated. “He is in jail on multiple felony charges. Given that he is already on probation out of California for gun charges and he is [now] in Nevada custody on more serious charges I fear his decision making skills are very questionable.”

Bar’s trial is set to start on October 21, but he’ll remain in jail until that time.