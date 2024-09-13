Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood slammed critics who accused her of murdering her ex-fiancé Gary Wayt amid his disappearance.

During the September 12, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, fans watched police inform Amber, 34, that Gary, 39, had been found safe after he disappeared for several days. Once she learned he was unharmed, Amber explained that the situation took an emotional toll on her.

“This man broke me,” the longtime reality star told executive producer Kiki Malone before she went to a psychiatry appointment. “I was stable. Right now, this is the first time in years in my life — I am 34 — I am not f–k​​ing right because a man put a ring on my finger. You broke me because we were actually in love.”

After noting that Gary “left for no reason,” Amber said “he ruined something so f–king good.”

While continuing to discuss her “trauma response” to his disappearance, Amber addressed all of the social media users who accused her of killing Gary when he was still missing.

“Why am I getting persecuted? ‘We know Amber killed him,’” she said, referencing the false theories that spread online. “I had to deal with that. Do you know how that feels when people are calling you a murderer to your f–king fiancé?”

Amber got emotional as she said that Gary “doesn’t know what he did” by disappearing. “They were calling me a murderer. They said I f–k​ing killed him,” she said through tears.

Gary was reported missing out of a small town in North Carolina in June. Three days later, authorities confirmed that he had “been located.” However, no further updates have been shared and the case was closed.

The mother of two – who was previously diagnosed with Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder – continued to reflect on the situation during her doctor appointment, and she explained that she had a “really bad episode” and was having a hard time thinking clearly.

She then noted how hard the situation was on her. “If you want to show what heartbreak is, this is it,” she said. “It’s not just about a man. He looked at my family, my daughter and just asked to be a big, happy family.”

While Amber and Gary called off their engagement after his disappearance, fans previously watched him propose during the August 22 episode.

“Amber Portwood, I love you, and you have been absolutely amazing to me and I don’t see myself with anyone else but you,” Gary told Amber while the were spending time with costars Maci Bookout and Catelynn Baltierra, whom he had never met before. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?”

Despite looking stunned, Amber happily accepted the proposal. However, both Maci, 33, and Catelyn, 32, admitted the moment was uncomfortable. “Is he messing with us?” Maci asked at the time. “I’ve never witnessed a proposal.”

Later on in the episode, Maci said the proposal was “so awkward” because she and Catelynn “literally met him five minutes before.” Catelynn agreed by adding, “It was so awkward. Especially because it’s our first introduction.”