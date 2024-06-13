Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s fiancé, Gary Wayt, was spotted in Oklahoma amid his active missing persons case.

Gary, 39, was located via video footage by North Carolina authorities on Tuesday, June 11 — more than 900 miles from where he was last seen with Amber, 34, Us Weekly confirmed.

Prior to the spotting, police confirmed Gary had been previously seen outside a Walgreens on Sunday, June 9, in Bryson City, North Carolina. At the time, Gary was seen driving a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana license plates, with Amber reporting him missing just a day afterward.

The Bryson City Police Department officially declared him a missing person via a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, June 11. “Missing person GARY R. WAYT. 39 yrs old. 6’01” 205 pounds bald with brown eyes, last seen 06/09/2024 on Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City NC,” the post read. “Drive a grey SUV 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana state registration plate. ￼Any information please call 828488-2196. Ask for Chief Robinson or Assnt. Chief Dover.”

Before his disappearance, Amber and Gary had traveled to a family wedding in Bryson City over the weekend. “They were spending several days in the Smoky Mountains,” a source told Us Weekly on June 11. “On Sunday, June 9, they had a conversation that turned emotional. Gary left in the car without her and in the process, he left his cell phone behind.”

The MTV personality broke her silence on Gary’s disappearance on Wednesday, June 12. “This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried,” Amber said while holding back tears during a YouTube stream. “There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now.”

Amber addressed the “emotional” conversation they had, saying it “had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am.” Gary left the mountains and headed for town, which is when he was spotted in the Walgreens.

She continued, “Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour.”

Amber’s ex Gary Shirley, who is the father of her daughter, Leah, spoke out on the situation and urged his followers to pray for a “safe return.”

“We need to find this man @carolebaskincat @kristina_shirley3,” he wrote via Instagram, tagging his wife, Kristina Shirley, and Tiger King alum Carole Baskin.

Amber revealed her relationship with Wayt earlier this year after meeting on a dating app. They got engaged earlier this month.

“She’s really, really happy,” a separate source told Us Weekly on June 7. “The pair have already been working on building a solid foundation ahead of tying the knot. “They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”