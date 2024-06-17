Amid being reported as a missing person earlier this month, Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s fiancé, Gary Wayt, has a history of criminal activity along with a slew of driving issues, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Wayt, 39, pleaded guilty and was convicted of illegal consumption of alcohol in 2005 in the state of Indiana, according to legal records viewed by In Touch. One year later, Wayt was charged with possession of marijuana in 2006. Wayt requested to have the charges expunged for both incidents in 2014, but the court refused, instructing Wayt to submit a separate petition along with payment.

Along with the criminal charges, Wayt has faced a slew of driving incidents. In 2006, Wayt was caught driving with a suspended license. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $1000 for the incident.

Two years later, Wayt was caught speeding in two different instances. From 2010 to 2017, Wayt faced additional charges varying from expired plates and speeding to disregarding a stop sign.

Amber, 34, sparked her relationship with Wayt in the fall of 2023 and introduced her new love interest to fans during the June 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. However, the couple soon made headlines as Gary was reported as a missing person by the Teen Mom alum following an “emotional” discussion that resulted in him leaving their rental house on June 9.

He drove away in a grey 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana license plates and had last been seen at a local Walgreens, a source told Us Weekly at the time. On the day he was reported missing, Gary was seen on video in Oklahoma, over 900 miles from where the couple was staying.

Amber broke her silence on Gary’s disappearance during ​a YouTube ​livestream on June 12. “This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried. There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now,” she told viewers.

The mother of two provided further details about the “emotional” discussion that led to his departure. She said it “had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am.” After this conversation, Gary left the mountains and went into town, where he was seen at Walgreens.

Gary was found alive on June 14, four days after he was reported missing. “Update: Gary Wayt has been located,” Bryson City, North Carolina, Police Department confirmed via Facebook. “No further information available at this time. Case is closed.”

Amber has yet to publicly speak on Gary being located as of publication.