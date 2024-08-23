Maci Bookout and Catelynn Baltierra were shocked to witness Amber Portwood and Gary Wayt get engaged when they paid them a visit in May. The girls’ trip was documented on the Thursday, August 22, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Just moments after Maci, 33, and Catelyn, 32, met Amber’s new boyfriend – whom she’d been dating for seven months at the time – he got down on one knee and popped the question in the reality star’s living room.

“Amber Portwood, I love you, and you have been absolutely amazing to me and I don’t see myself with anyone else but you,” Gary, 39, said. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?” Amber, 34, looked stunned, but said, “Yes, I will. I actually will marry you!”

Maci and Catelynn couldn’t hide their shock. “Is he messing with us?” Maci wondered. “I’ve never witnessed a proposal.” Later, the ladies appeared in a confessional and the Tennessee native added, “That was so awkward. We literally met him five minutes before.” Catelynn agreed, adding, “It was so awkward. Especially because it’s our first introduction.”

The three women then went to dinner without Gary, and Maci admitted in the car, “It takes a lot to shock me like that.” Catelynn added, “It was so creepy, though, when he proposed. Me and Maci’s face … we’re just staring at each other.” Amber also revealed that she had no clue a proposal was coming. “I sincerely did not think he was gonna do that,” she told her friends. “I’m actually gonna marry him. I really am. That guy is worth it.”

Later, Maci and Catelynn called Tyler Baltierra to fill him in on what happened. “He proposed on the side of the couch,” Catelynn revealed. “Just on the couch!” Maci continued, “It was so awkward. I swear, Tyler, that’s what happened. I’m like, ‘Are we still on planet Earth? Like, tell me this motherf–ker is doing this right now.’”

Unfortunately, Amber and Gary’s engagement was short-lived. Just weeks after he popped the question, things fell apart for the pair while they were in North Carolina for Amber’s brother’s wedding. The MTV star reported her then-fiancé missing when he disappeared from the rental home they were staying in after an “emotional conversation.”

“[It] had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am,” Amber explained at the time. On Teen Mom, Gary hinted that cultural differences could become an issue, as he told Maci and Catelynn, “My parents are Vietnamese. [Amber and I] grew up completely differently.” When Catelynn questioned, “In your culture, aren’t the parents pretty strict?” Gary responded, “Yeah.”

Just a few days after Gary was reported missing, police confirmed that he had been “located,” but at the end of June, Us Weekly reported that he and Amber had ended their engagement.

Meanwhile, on Monday, August 19, Instagram account TeenMomFanz reported that Gary is now engaged to another woman. He reportedly proposed to his new fiancée at a restaurant in Seattle earlier this month.