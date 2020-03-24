She may not have been a fan of Cheyenne Floyd joining the cast of Teen Mom OG at first, but Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) came around. While chatting exclusively with In Touch, the MTV mama gushes about her costar — and the bond she shares with all of her castmates. After more than a decade working together, the Teen Mom girls have become one big, happy family.

“We just get each other on a different level,” Catelynn, 28, says. When it comes to “the other two OGs,” Maci Bookout McKinney and Amber Portwood, the mom continues, “I haven’t experienced this lifestyle and the things that we share on camera and things like that with anybody else. … None of my friends really 100 percent understand it, but they do.”

And Cheyenne, 27, “just fit in so perfectly.” However, according to Cate, she did have to go through a bit of a “hazing period.” The trailer for season 8 showed the OG stars — minus Mackenzie McKee (née Douthit) — all meeting up, and the Michigan-based mom jokes they put Chey through the ringer during that trip. “But she always fits in, and we all really enjoy her,” she says.

Despite that, her relationship is a little different with Maci, 28, and Amber, 29. When it comes to things like “being in the tabloids,” “being noticed in public” or catching “people gossiping about you,” Cate says her fellow cast members can relate in a way others can’t. “We can talk to each other about certain things … that all my other friends wouldn’t understand. … You know, we were the very first ones. … We helped create this show.”

Reflecting on all of the years they’ve spent together, the mom continues, “We’re blessed to be able to have a friendship like we do. … I think Maci said at one time, ‘They say once you’re friends for 10 years, you’re friends for a lifetime.’ So it’s going on 11!”

Guess that means these OGs are stuck together, though we doubt any of them are complaining. Back in July 2019, Maci, Cate and Cheyenne even headed out to Indiana so they could be by Amber’s side during one of her court hearings. “There [are] always two sides to every story,” Cate wrote on Twitter at the time. “I love you, @AmberLPortwood. I’m on my way to you now.”