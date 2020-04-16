Doing her own thing! Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd says she is “happily single” in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “I’m not focused on dating.”

“If it happens then, you know, I’m open to it, but I’m not actively searching for anyone now,” the 27-year-old shares. Currently, the MTV personality is preoccupied with her 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, and embracing the single life. “I’m [in] a good place of self-love and focusing on Ryder,” the proud mom explains. “[With] her starting preschool and the nonprofit and just different things that are just really focused on myself.”

Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/ Instagram

Although Cheyenne may be riding solo now, she was previously linked to ex-boyfriend Matt Walker before breakup rumors started to swirl in November 2019. While talking to In Touch, the brunette beauty hinted things turned sour during filming for the latest season of Teen Mom OG.

“Matt and I’s relationship … You guys will see [that] on the show,” she said. In just the first few episodes, fans saw Matt move to Southern California to be with Chey, although his apartment plans went astray. In an effort to find a place to call home, he asked to move in with his ladylove. Cheyenne didn’t think shacking up together was the best idea, but she said he could stay until he found a place of his own.

According to the proud mama, fans will get to see how things between them “played out after he moved to L.A.” Despite parting ways, “I wish him the best,” she said.

Love life aside, Cheyenne is happy to report things are going swimmingly between herself and baby daddy Cory Wharton. Although they have a “perfect” coparenting relationship, she admitted, “it takes a lot of work.”

“I think with coparenting, you have to have a strong communication with the person that you’re dealing with, and you have to have forgiveness,” she explained. “Putting your pride aside is definitely a big thing, and to just remember that the goal is … for Ryder to grow up in an environment where no, her parents aren’t together, but in a sense they work together for her.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.