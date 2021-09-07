‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have Chosen Some Unique Baby Names: See the Meanings of Aliannah, Watson and More

The stars of Teen Mom have chosen many unique baby names for their kids over the years, and the meanings behind the adorable monikers are all very special.

Longtime couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have given three very special names to their daughters — Novalee Reign, Vaeda Luma and Rya Rose. The pair also welcomed their first daughter, Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis, in 2009 and placed her for adoption.

The parents, who wed in 2015, explained how they came up with Vaeda’s name after Catelynn gave birth to her in 2019. Originally, the duo thought about naming her Tezlee.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first,” the reality mama told Us Weekly at the time. “Tyler told me about the name Vaeda, and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”

Catelynn and Tyler are far from the only couple who chose a baby name based on something special in their relationship.

Chelsea Houska explained the meaning behind the name of her and husband Cole DeBoer’s third child together, daughter Walker June. The pair also share son Watson Cole and daughter Layne Ettie. Chelsea is also mom to daughter Aubree Skye, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind.

“There is a place that’s really special to me, and was special to me growing up … called Walker Valley. Cole and I got married there [white heart emoji],” the MTV star wrote via Instagram to explain her daughter’s name.

However, when it came to son Watson’s name, Chelsea simply said the couple “liked it” via Twitter in March 2017.

Maci Bookout revealed she had been holding on to her son’s name, Maverick Reed, for a while. The Tennessee native gave birth to baby No. 1, son Bentley Cadence, with ex Ryan Edwards in 2008. She and husband Taylor McKinney then welcomed daughter Jayde Carter in 2015, one year before their son was born.

“Maverick was actually one of our boy name choices when we were pregnant with Jayde before we knew it was a girl,” she said during an interview with MTV News. “Reed is a family name for both our families.”

The Bulletproof author and Taylor also considered the name Connor but thought Maverick “went better with the names Bentley and Jayde.”

Keep scrolling to see the most unique Teen Mom baby names and their meanings!