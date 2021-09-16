It’s not going to happen. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed that the one question she wished fans stopped asking her is if she’s “going to get back with [Javi Marroquin].”

During a recent Q&A on Kailyn’s Instagram Stories, the mother of four, 29, revealed that in no uncertain terms, she would not be rekindling her romance with Javi, with whom she shares Lincoln, 7.

“The answer is no,” she wrote.

The 16 and Pregnant alum has often had to shoot down rumors that she would be getting back together with her ex-husband, previously explaining that the two are simply coparenting in a statement shared by her rep with In Touch.

Javi and Kail married in 2012 but ultimately divorced in 2017. Since then, the pair have had their ups and downs but appear to be on the same page when it comes to raising their son, and fans have applauded the growth of their friendship. On July 19, 2021, the pair announced that they are “business partners” in a joint effort to organize kids’ sports camps across the U.S. with Lincoln’s trainer, Steve Gonzalez.

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host has a much better relationship with Javi than with other exes. On Tuesday, September 14, Kailyn revealed on her podcast that she spent nearly $80,000 on attorney fees in custody battles.

Along with Lincoln, Kailyn shares two sons, 4-year-old Lux and 14-month-old Romello Creed, with ex Chris Lopez and 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

During the Teen Mom 2‘s season 10 finale, which aired in July, a judge stepped in to help Kailyn and Chris, 27, find a suitable custody arrangement for their two sons. While fans were eager to see the final decision, the parents were told not to discuss the matter.

“This is not a matter of me not wanting to share, this is a matter of the judge stating in our court documents that this is not to be discussed or shared on social media or the TV show,” the Pothead Haircare founder said. “I definitely think I’m handling things much better now. I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago, but I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”

In November 2020, Kailyn vowed to get along with the fathers of her children. On the November 3, episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Kailyn told her cohost Vee Rivera, “I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody.”

“You know what? [In] 2021, Vee, I’m not even f–king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys,” she said at the time. “When I told you, I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”