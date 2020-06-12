Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Is Kailyn Lowry next on the chopping block? The Hustle and Heart author deleted her Twitter account after MTV viewers resurfaced a controversial Teen Mom 2 scene where she argues with ex Jo Rivera. In the clip, the soon-to-be mom of four fought with Isaac’s father about the way he dressed their son.

“When he goes over [to your house], you have him dress a certain way, you have him look a certain way, you have his hair cut a certain way, and that’s not who he is,” Kail, 28, said in the video. “I think you forget about the fact that he’s half-white and he’s half-Hispanic. Like, I feel like you dress him [in] a stereotypical way, and I don’t like it. … You dress him like — like a thug.”

The clip was shared in reaction to a tweet in which the TV network announced it would be cutting ties with Teen Mom OG star Taylor Selfridge over her past racist tweets. “We strongly [condemn] systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice,” MTV wrote. Fans responded by bringing up other Teen Mom stars’ problematic behaviors — including the argument Kail had with Jo, 28.

“What is going to be done about this? Kail should be fired like the rest of the cast who has made racist remarks!” one wrote. “I’ve been talking about this clip for yeeears now!!!” another wrote. Even costar Briana DeJesus, who is Puerto Rican, weighed in. “WTF did I just watch. SMH,” she tweeted.

The same fan who resurfaced the clip also shared a petition calling for listeners to boycott Kail’s podcast, “Coffee Convos,” and viewers to stop watching Teen Mom. The petition included claims Kail “persistently defames and harasses” her ex Chris Lopez and alleged there are audio recordings of her making “racially offensive comments” during their altercations.

Kail hasn’t publicly acknowledged the accusations made in the Change.org post, but her contentious relationship with Chris is well documented. The Pothead Hair Care owner consistently calls her ex out on social media, including in a recent tweet where she suggested he buy their future son a $900 stroller “since he claimed Lux on [his] taxes and for [his] stimulus [check].” For now, though, she’s keeping quiet.

Kailyn Lowry did not respond to In Touch’s request for comment.