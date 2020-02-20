She’s just a kid. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry defended Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans‘ daughter, Ensley, when someone tried to negatively compare the little girl to Kail’s son Lux.

Kailyn, 27, shared a super cute video of her little boy featuring an exchange of “I love yous” between mother and son on February 19. That prompted a fan to reply, “He talks 10 [times] better than Ensley, is clear and actually comprehends.” The mother of three responded, “I’m sure she will get there. All babies/kids learn at their own pace 💕.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

A lot of people commended Kail for coming to the defense of the little girl, especially since Jenelle, 28, has not always been so kind to the podcast host in the past herself.

“That’s so mature of you,” one person wrote. “I love this. (And I’m not a fan of her — Jenelle) BUT children are not at fault for ANY adult drama. PERIOD! #Respect ❤️.” Someone else responded, “[Kail] I will give you credit for this. I guess you showed a bit of maturity today. You get a 🍪 😊. This, by far, has been your best tweet.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry // Jenelle Evans / Instagram

Lux is 2 years old but will be 3 in 2020 and Ensley is 3. So it’s not totally unfair to compare the toddlers, but Kailyn is absolutely correct that all kids develop at different paces. Both she and Jenelle have multiple kids and hopefully have some experience in determining whether their children need a little more help in picking up skills like speech.

In the past, Jenelle has not always been that charitable to Kailyn and we can’t really be sure whether she would come to Lux’s rescue the same way. The two of them have been feuding for years, and Jenelle even burned a “peace offering” Kail once sent her.

But when Jenelle filed for divorce from her husband of two years, David Eason, the Pothead Haircare founder didn’t gloat. She told In Touch exclusively on October 31 that when it comes to Jenelle, she “wishes her the best” going forward.

This defense of Ensley seems to be another case of Kailyn trying to be classy, even when the little girl’s mom has not always offered her the same treatment.