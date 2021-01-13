Speaking out. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry opened up about how she felt when ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez‘s aunt, Heather Lopez, leaked the news that Kailyn was pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with Chris last January.

“I think it was kind of like the ultimate betrayal only because that aunt was someone that I was the closest to in his family so it kind of cut extra deep,” Kailyn, 28, told Dr. Drew Pinsky on part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 season 10 reunion on Tuesday, January 12. “And also just I was just in a place where I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I didn’t know if I wanted to continue with the pregnancy, I didn’t know where I was at, I was in a really really dark place and so it almost felt like she was making the decision for me. Because what if I had wanted to go through with the abortion and she put that out there and then I had to deal with that publicly? That was something that I really just didn’t expect and of her, of all people.”

Kailyn and Chris, 26, have been involved in a tumultuous on-off relationship for nearly five years and share two children together — Lux, 3, and Creed, 6 months. While the Delaware native has not been open to filming his side of the story on the show, his aunt Heather had appeared on a previous episode of Teen Mom 2 and acted as a mediator between the former couple when they were having relationship issues in November 2018.

Things went south between Kail and Chris shortly after and it led to her obtaining a protection from abuse (PFA) order against him after he was arrested twice in October 2019 following two separate domestic incidents that allegedly took place between them. They split for good shortly after and in January 2020, Chris was arrested for violating the PFA, to which he pled guilty and is currently serving a probation sentence.

Despite their issues and the PFA against him, Kail invited Chris to attend the home birth of their second son together, Creed, that July.

“I have to say that I was actually very surprised he showed up cause I just went back and forth so much about telling him when I went into labor and stuff like that and we have things in place that are preventing us from even being around each other,” Kail said at the reunion. “So, I thought that he deserved to know that I was in labor so when I called to tell him that, I did not expect him to show up at the door shortly thereafter.”