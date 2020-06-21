Happy Father’s Day? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez gushed over celebrating the holiday early while showing off a sweet card from their son, Lux.

“Got to enjoy Father’s Day early [relieved face emoji],” Chris, 26, captioned a Boomerang clip on his Instagram Story on Friday, June 19. The front of the card read “Father’s Day is in June because …” and the inside read “… about a month after Mother’s Day, somebody was like, ‘Hey, wait a minute …’ I didn’t forget about you. Happy Father’s Day.” At the bottom of the card in what seemed to be Kail’s handwritten was a note that read, “Love, Lux.” The inside of the card also featured crayon scribbles, which appeared to be the 2-year-old’s way of signing the card for his dad.

It’s nice to see Kail making sure Lux honored his father on the holiday despite the former couple’s tumultuous relationship. They started dating in 2015, shortly after Kail split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and they were together on-and-off for nearly five years. In August 2017, they welcomed their first child together, Lux. They continued to date on-and-off until Kail announced they were expecting their second child together in February. Shortly after Kail’s pregnancy announcement, she shared an update on the status of their relationship.

“I know that the situation is not ideal,” the PotHead Hair Care owner told Us Weekly at the time. “At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.” Kail confirmed she and Chris were no longer together and “have no contact.”

In March, rumors swirled claiming the reason for Chris and Kail’s split was because the Delaware native allegedly cheated on the Pride Over Pity author. Kail seemed to confirm the rumors, claiming Chris had been in a relationship with another woman the “whole time” he was also in a relationship with her. Chris denied the allegations, but Kail still seemed to be ready to move on from him for good.

“I accept my stupidity here,” the MTV personality wrote in an Instagram comment in response to a fan discussion about her relationship with Chris. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while … Can y’all let it go now? [crying emoji].”

