Branching out. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are working together again after they reconciled following a brief split. The couple appeared in a sneak peek clip of a new video project where they share their best parenting tips.

“Traveling with kids advice with @j_evans1219 @easondavid88,” read the caption on the clip, which was shared on an Instagram Story reposted by a Teen Mom fan account.

The video seemed to capture David, 31, and Jenelle, 28, mid-conversation. “Y’all [gotta] have the iPads charged,” Jenelle said and David interjected, “We’re not there yet!” Jenelle continued, “You gotta make sure you have games downloaded onto the iPad because you have no internet.” David interjected again, “You know when you watch those movies or like The Simpsons from back in the day and Bart [Simpson]’s like, ‘Are we there yet?’”

Judging from the clip, it seems like Jenelle and David filmed their advice as a video series since a digital video camera could be seen in the IG Story sneak peek. While Jenelle has not officially announced anything yet on social media, she has been teasing an upcoming project for quite some time.

“Cannot waaaaait [sic] to share the project I’m involved with!” the former MTV star tweeted in February, adding a studio microphone, party popper and movie camera emojis. “It’s going to be super fun, positive vibes and no drama! Very different! I’ll keep you posted with updates within these next few months.” She also added the hashtag “#StayTuned” and a beating heart emoji.

At the time, fans speculated that Jenelle was teasing a possible return to Teen Mom 2. Shortly after David’s dog killing incident where he shot the family’s dog, Nugget, outside of their home, in April 2019, MTV confirmed they had not filmed with Jenelle since earlier that month. She had not appeared on episodes of the show since then and was replaced by former Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline.

But in an exclusive interview with In Touch, Jenelle revealed she had been “in contact” with her MTV producer after she and David split in October 2019 and moved with their kids to Nashville for about three months.

“My old producer … would ask about updates [on] my life,” the JE Cosmetics owner said. “[He wanted me] to even send him videos of my daily routines with the kids in Tennessee. I was told they were thinking about putting me back on.” However, when she mentioned she was heading back to North Carolina “due to not being able to afford two places,” she lost touch with her producer. “After moving back … my old producer hasn’t really talked to me since,” she said. Her contract with MTV has since expired.