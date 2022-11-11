Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Scarlett Bella Song has cemented her spot in the US dance industry while working with well-known artists. She has been a featured member of several prestigious dance companies. Scarlett has also headlined numerous festivals and starred in a series of concept videos. Her most recent performance was at the Kids Rock For Kids Global Teen Rock Music Festival (June 2022), raising over $10,000 for kids in crisis in the US and Ukraine. Scarlett has now added music to her portfolio.

This summer Scarlett and two of her cousins, Alden Song and Jalen Song, formed a family electronic dance music band called SONG!. The three plan to release their first original single, “Leave This One,” in late 2022/early 2023.

Speaking more about the upcoming project, Scarlett says she is excited about this new venture, and she believes it will help her reach and inspire more young people. Scarlett is very vocal about teen mental health and entrepreneurship. She uses her social media platforms to create mental health awareness as she fights the stigma around mental health.

In January of this year, Scarlett launched a “by teens for teens” inspirational message jewelry line called Annie X Scarlett (in collaboration with the brand Annie & Sisters). The 15-piece collection is all about mental health and was partly inspired by Scarlett’s story. She explains that by creating this collection, she wanted something that would unite and uplift young people, especially when there is so much going on.

COVID has disrupted so many things, including how we interact. While the world is starting to open up, social interaction still has some limitations. Through Annie X Scarlett, Scarlett gives people a voice and shows them that their stories are important. To reach more people, she has now joined hands with her cousins.

Their diverse experience and unique backgrounds make the trio relatable to teens and young people worldwide. Alden Song is a teen music producer. He is 16 years old. His brother Jalen Song, who is 14, is a teen singer and songwriter, and Scarlett is a dancer, actress, fashion model, and singer-songwriter.

Scarlett is also a fashion model, designer, mental health advocate, and philanthropist. Scarlet has walked for multiple designers at New York Fashion Week. She is also a published print model—Scarlet has been featured on the cover of teen fashion online magazines and print newsstand magazines. Early this year, Scarlet walked in a Rebel Athletics Fashion Show with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

All this makes the trio a powerhouse, allowing them to create timeless and impactful music. According to the cousins, their goal is to write and produce music that is not only cool but will also help the listener in their day-to-day life.