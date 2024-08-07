Taylor Swift’s Vienna, Austria, shows of the Eras tour have been canceled after government officials confirmed that the concerts were the target of “planned terrorist attacks.”

The Grammy-winning artist was scheduled to perform at Ernst Happel Stadium on August 8, 9, and 10.

Police Raid Suspect’s Home

Officials raided a 19-year-old suspect’s home on August 7, 2024, in connection to the alleged attacks in Ternitz. The teen reportedly lives with his parents and police found substances and chemicals inside their house, according to Variety.

Suspects Arrested

Later that day, the teen suspect was arrested while a secondary suspect was detained in Vienna. Both are alleged to be extremists.

The public security director at Austria’s interior ministry Franz Ruf told The Austria Press Agency that authorities were made aware of the “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.”

Taylor Swift’s Vienna Show Canceled

“Taylor Swift | The Eras tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of a planned terrorist attack,” Barracuda Music, the host of the event, wrote via Instagram later that day. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Taylor has yet to publicly address the heartbreaking events.

Travis Kelce Allegedly Targeted at Morgan Wallen Concert

On August 2, 2024, it was alleged that Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was one of two targets of a “terroristic threat” at a Morgan Wallen concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The suspect, Aaron Brown, threatened two unidentified Kansas City Chiefs NFL players via X, according to court documents reported by multiple outlets.

“Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I’ll take the f–kin shot. F–k em!” the threat read. “Also f–k you bitch!! (hand emoji with middle finger up twice) @[redacted].”

Travis was at the country concert with teammate Patrick Mahomes and his pregnant wife, Brittany Mahomes. At one point in the show, the professional athletes took the stage with the “Cowgirls” singer.

Police contacted Brown via cell phone, and he told officials where he and his girlfriend were sitting at the concert. They arrested him onsite.

“The defendant confirmed to police where he was located at Arrowhead. The concert was delayed for 40 minutes while the defendant was located,” the court documents read per Variety. “The defendant was charged earlier today and a $15,000 bond was set.”