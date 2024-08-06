While fame comes with the territory, some celebrities have experienced more than they bargained for.

Taylor Swift

On July 17, Eras tour organizers — who reportedly use facial recognition software at Taylor Swift’s concerts to identify the singer’s known stalkers — alerted police in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, after an American man, who allegedly threatened Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce on social media, tried to gain entry to the singer’s show at Veltins-Arena. The man was held until Taylor left town three days later. The singer, 34, has faced more than a dozen stalking incidents — that the public knows about — over the years.

Josh Hartnett

In Trap, the new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, Josh Hartnett plays a criminal who hunts his victims. The actor, 46, knows what it’s like to be the prey. He moved away from Hollywood nearly two decades ago — when his career was red-hot — because “people’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy,” recalls the actor, who now lives in England with his wife, actress Tamsin Egerton, 35, and their four young kids. “A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. It was a weird time, and I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill.”

Drew Barrymore and Emma Watson

Last August, a man from Washington, D.C., rushed the stage at a NYC event where Drew Barrymore, 49, was speaking, yelling, “You know who I am, I need to see you…” Three days later, he was arrested for misdemeanor stalking after cops caught him hunting for the talk show host’s home in the Hamptons. In September, he was arrested again, this time for disorderly conduct and trespassing, after he busted into a N.Y. Fashion Week dressing room and reportedly screamed at models and makeup artists while searching for Emma Watson, 34, telling them, “I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson.’”

Harry Styles

A woman was arrested after she sent 8,000 greeting cards to Harry Styles — in a single month. In April, the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm of distress and was sentenced by a British judge to 14 weeks behind bars. She was also hit with a 10-year restraining order that bars her from contacting the 30-year-old pop star, visiting his London neighborhood and attending any of his concerts.