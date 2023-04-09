Lovers no more. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split after six years together, multiple outlets reported on Saturday, April 8.

The shocking breakup news comes as the songstress, 33, is taking the stage nearly every night during her sold out Eras Tour. People confirmed the split after Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

The “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” singer and The Favourite actor started their low-key relationship in 2016. Throughout their time together, Taylor and Joe have kept things out of the public eye, only making rare appearances together. Years after they started dating, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style in February 2022 that they were officially engaged. While they never confirmed the proposal, Joe spoke candidly about giving updates on his love life with the Grammy Award winning artist.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he told WSJ Magazine in April 2022. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

The British star went on to say that fans expect too much from their favorite stars’ personal lives, so he keeps quiet so it doesn’t “open the door” for more details. “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” he added.

Taylor, for her part, was a little more open about their love ahead of their split.

“Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she gushed while winning Album of the Year for Folklore at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The former flames wrote multiple songs together for the album. However, Joe was named as the anonymous collaborator, William Bowery.

“I came in and I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this, [but] because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it’s like if we write this song together?’” Taylor recalled during her Disney+ Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary in November 2020, noting that Joe had been singing “the entire fully formed chorus of ‘Betty’ in another room.”

Ahead of the release of her Midnights album in October 2022, Taylor also got real about her relationship being in the public eye while teasing the song “Lavender Haze,” which is the record’s first track.

“I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it,” she shared in an Instagram video at the time. “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So, this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”