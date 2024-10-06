TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg is dead at the age of 25. Her husband, Cameron Grigg, confirmed the news in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post on Saturday, October 5.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron wrote. “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her. She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

He went on to reveal that Taylor was being kept alive by machines so that her organs could be viable for donation. “More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world,” Cameron added. “And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever.”

To conclude his message, Cameron revealed that he now had a financial burden to deal with and kindly asked fans for monetary donations and prayers. “With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order,” he said. “Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance. A friend set up a gofundme for anyone who would like to contribute. And even if you can’t contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed. I’ll share the link and really appreciate if y’all would share it as well.”

Cameron did not reveal Taylor’s cause of death.

“It is with our deepest condolences that we acknowledge the passing of Taylor, who has now spread her wings,” the description for the GoFundMe page says. “Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. At this time we would appreciate everyone’s respect and privacy for our family at this time. Her social media family was a huge blessing in her life and we cannot thank you all enough for the love and support that you have brought her. We are working on holding a benefit in Taylors honor as she would love to have everyone who loved her celebrate her life. More details will be soon to come.”

In August, Taylor and Cameron celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Taylor shared a video from their wedding day with the caption, “Happy one year to us. I love you Cameron!!” It was her last Instagram post before her death.

The social media influencer’s last post on TikTok was on September 26 when she posted a clip with her dog on the day she was taking him to get fixed. “The second he started trembling when we got inside I was like, ‘We’re leaving, right now. Let’s make a run for it,’” she joked. “But by then it was too late. So I’ll check in with you guys later.”