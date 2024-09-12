Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge’s vacation home is close to the ongoing Line Fire that was caused by arson, In Touch can reveal.

On Thursday, Tamra, 57, posted a photo from inside her property home in Big Bear, California. The reality star wrote, “Be safe Big Bear.”

At the moment, Tamra’s neighborhood is not under evacuation, but the fire nearby is only 14 percent contained.

Other communities in the city have been forced to evacuate as the fire continues to get closer.

Monica Schipper / Getty

Following an earthquake this morning, Tamra posted a video to her fans stating, “No! Did you feel that earthquake? I don’t need any more natural disasters right now.”

Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,296 square foot home in 2023 for $710,000.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4, Part 2 Premieres Guessing Game Play now

Tamra spent a substantial amount of money on a remodel for the pad, which she showed off on this season of RHOC. The Line Fire started last week.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 34-year-old man who they believe is responsible for starting it. He is being held on $80,000 bond.

Authorities said over there are currently 65,600 structures that are still threatened. They said over 3,000 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

As In Touch first reported, Tamra isn’t the only Real Housewives of Orange County star dealing with fire risks. California residents are dealing with multiple fires at the moment. Tamra’s former friend Vicki Gunvalson’s $1.5 million home in Coto de Caza, California, is close to the massive Airport Fire.

Monica Schipper / Getty

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 4,620 square foot pad is not in an evacuation zone, but residents are under a voluntary evacuation notice. Sources told In Touch that Vicki has not needed to evacuate from her property.

The Airport Fire is a wildfire that has destroyed numerous homes and structures. Before the fires started, Tamra and Vicki were going at each other publicly.

Tamra posted an emotional video pleading with her former friend to stop talking about her family.

The video came after Vicki spoke about Tamra and her estranged daughter on her podcast. Tamra said, “I’m trying so hard not to listen to what Vicki had said about me and I just keep getting bombarded with it.”

She added,. “I’m in just disbelief. In such disbelief this woman would go so low. Do you know what it’s like to lose a child? Do you know what it’s like? It’s the most painful thing in the world.” “You win, Vicki. I don’t know what you want from me, but you got it. You win, OK?” Tamra continued.

“You kick me when I’m down, you hurt me all the time. I can’t do it anymore. I don’t want any part of this.” “You can have my spot on the show, you can have whatever you want. Just please leave my family alone. Please! I can’t do it.” Tamra added.

On her podcast, Vicki said about Tamra and her daughter. “If my daughter didn’t talk to me, I’d be on a flipping plane right now, knocking on her door, begging her for forgiveness, and I don’t even care what I did,” she said.