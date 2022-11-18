Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Tami White is a powerful businesswoman who has made a name for herself as a self-motivated and industrious woman inspiring others. She is the founder and owner of a profitable makeup brand and a well-known public figure encouraging women to follow their aspirations and believe in themselves. Tami also mentors and coaches other women on how to create brands and work remotely while managing a family.

White has achieved many notable milestones throughout her career, including having her makeup brush line ranked as a top seller on Amazon.com. She is also known for leading community members on retreats worldwide where they can network, share value, and grow their businesses with like-minded people, in addition to expanding their business empires. As the owner of Change Online, Tami helps hundreds of individuals create successful businesses online from scratch.

A self-made businesswoman, White believes that women may pursue their careers while being the finest mothers ever. Since then, she has made it her mission to empower other women by demonstrating that they can raise successful families and grow successful enterprises. “Because of the way I live, I can work around my daughter’s schedule from anywhere in the globe and spend every day with her without having to entrust her to daycare,” White says.

Finding a workable balance between being a mother and an entrepreneur at the same time was White’s most arduous struggle. It was challenging to choose to put in the time when juggling a newborn and fatigue, but White kept her attention on the goal since she was driven, ambitious, and worked hard. A significant obstacle was dealing with rival brands attempting to destroy her firm. Thankfully, she overcame this by deciding to be positive and only spreading positive messages about her brand, which earned the hearts of her customers.

“I have created a life where I have the freedom to do whatever I want on any given day, and my business now runs smoothly in the background,” White adds.

White believes that developing a genuine business takes time and that perseverance and patience are the keys to success. If you are passionate about creating something for your family and yourself, keep working hard, and you will see the benefits. According to White, success is created with the end in mind, and if you have faith that you can create something that will influence your entire life, you will succeed. She also wants other budding entrepreneurs to realize how complex and challenging the road to success can be. But keep trying no matter the circumstances. Instead, develop an innovative, upbeat mindset backed by unwavering resilience.

White intends to advance her business activities by expanding and broadening them. The enthusiastic businesswoman hopes to establish a makeup line along with her brush kit, which is doing incredibly well. “I want to see my products used by influencers, celebrities, and every high street beauty brand,” White concludes. She also hopes to influence and assist more people in achieving financial freedom by leveraging her accomplishments and encouraging women worldwide to pursue their goals.