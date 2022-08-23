Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

The rising popularity of digital media has gradually transformed the content industry into showbiz. Yes, people are more drawn to images and prefer this to scouring pages of books. With this knowledge, brands and influencers are full throttle into availing their audiences of this form of information. Great content brings more credibility and awareness to the brand image. Arfa Khatri, a professional creative from Los Angeles, is reinventing the wheel for brands, events, and influencers with her unique artistic touch to their chosen content. She is a full-time freelance photographer, videographer, and creative who loves to impact people through her art.

Arfa Khatri founded ArfaShoots and has been on a journey of creating impeccable content for different brands through her skills for storytelling. Despite her passion for digital art, she had no idea how to transform it into a successful career. Many people offered opinions and advice based on their life experiences. However, Arfa was determined to be consistent in chasing her dreams. So, she developed inner balance to tune out the outer chaos and started building her craft. She specializes in high quality photo and video production, sound design, and drone work that provides unique aerial perspectives. Soon enough, she began shaping her passion as she was able to edit images and videos in different ways using Adobe software, each conveying varying emotions.

Now Arfa is a sought-after name in the creative production scene. She shoots and edits photos and videos, bringing them back to life with a story. As an artist, Arfa never limited her talent to a particular niche. She has a long list of clients across several industries. From concerts, music artists, podcasts, luxury hotels, travel brands, consumer product brands, fashion, start-ups, models, and more, diversity remains the hallmark of Arfa’s artistic excellence. She picks her projects carefully and immerses herself diligently to carve a unique perspective off each project.

Arfa has built an impressive portfolio of creative production with 10 plus years of hard work. She has worked with many prominent artists and has helped brands convey their message uniquely. More than a content creator, Arfa likes to be identified as an artist who gives back by helping brands and individuals get into the spotlight. As someone who has worked her way to success as an artist, Arfa knows aspiring creators’ toils and pain points. She hires promising freelancers with strong ethics to outsource her projects. However, she never compromises on the work ethic and quality unique to ArfaShoots.

Arfa knows that success is a journey that demands a sound mind and a healthy body. As an artist, she realizes the importance of creating something unique every time rather than following a standard model. Arfa loves presenting her ideas as a story through her creativity and wants each story to be different from the others. Initially it was really challenging for her to discover her style, but she learned to look past fears and get ahead. Fear can be an illusion to aspiring artists; and hampers artistic visualization and creativity.

Given this understanding, Arfa put in the effort to detach herself from the whelms of fear and learned to own her craft. Arfa wants to continue making unique art with ArfaShoots and, most importantly, leave a lasting impact that inspires people to follow their passion.